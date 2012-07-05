* U.S. service sector slows to 2-1/2-yr low in June-ISM
* JP Morgan leads bank stocks lower
* ECB cuts rates by 25 bps, deposit rate at zero
* Indexes: Dow down 0.2 pct, S&P down 0.3 pct, Nasdaq up 0.2
pct
By Burton Frierson
NEW YORK, July 5 The Dow and the S&P 500 fell on
Thursday, retreating from the biggest three-day rally of the
year as investors geared up for a jobs report that is likely to
show Europe's crisis is weighing heavily on the U.S. economy.
The market derived no lasting benefit from reports showing
rising private sector employment and falling claims for jobless
benefits since investors traditionally give more weight to the
monthly non-farm payrolls report due on Friday.
Financials were a weight on Wall Street, led by JPMorgan
Chase. The Dow component was down 3.9 percent and
exerted the biggest drag on the 30-stock average.
News that the U.S. service sector slowed to a 2-1/2-year low
in June was more in line with investor fears that the euro zone
debt crisis was sapping global growth, encouraging traders to
take profits from the strong run that began last Friday and
extended on Monday and Tuesday.
Economists expect the payrolls report to show increased
hiring in June, but not by enough to dispel concerns that the
recovery is losing steam as Europe's debt debacle saps the
strength of the global economy.
"The genesis of the economic decline we're seeing is Europe.
It is spilling everywhere," said Stephen Massocca, managing
director at Wedbush Morgan in San Francisco.
"The market's main focus continues unchanged and that is
going to be the European debt crisis. I still think that is
going to be the big news story that will have the greatest
impact on stock movements."
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 21.95
points, or 0.17 percent, to 12,921.87. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index dropped 3.77 points, or 0.27 percent, to 1,370.25.
The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 5.07 points, or 0.17
percent, to 2,981.15.
The S&P Financial index fell 1.3 percent and the KBW
Banks index was 1.4 percent lower.
Financials have often taken the brunt of selling during the
European crisis, though they also enjoyed a good run during the
recent rally.
The market was unimpressed by China, Europe and Britain all
loosening monetary policy in the space of less than an hour.
If anything, it signaled a growing level of alarm about the
world economy and none of the ECB's moves were seen as dramatic
enough to turn the tide on its crisis.
Meanwhile, Spain's difficulties increased, with its 10-year
borrowing costs rising despite the euro zone's latest plan to
help the region's troubled economies.
Costco Wholesale Corp, Macy's Inc, Kohl's
Corp and Target Corp were among the chains that
reported disappointing June sales at stores open at least a
year.
Costco shares were down 0.4 percent at $94.01 and Target
shares fell 0.5 percent to $57.51.