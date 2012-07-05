* ECB, Britain, China loosen policy to stimulate growth
* U.S. service sector slows to 2 1/2-yr low in June
* JP Morgan leads bank stocks lower
* Indexes: Dow up 0.1 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.4
pct
By Burton Frierson
NEW YORK, July 5 U.S. stocks were little changed
on Thursday, stalling after the biggest three-day rally of the
year as investors geared up for a jobs report that is likely to
show Europe's crisis is weighing heavily on the U.S. economy.
The market was unimpressed by China, Europe and Britain all
loosening monetary policy. Stocks also derived little benefit
from reports showing hopeful signs on U.S. hiring since
investors give more weight to the monthly payrolls report due on
Friday. .
Financial stocks weighed on Wall Street, with Dow component
JPMorgan Chase falling 3.7 percent to $34.58.
News that the U.S. service sector slowed to a 2 1/2-year low
in June was in line with investor fears that the euro zone debt
crisis was sapping global growth. Traders booked gains from the
strong run that began Friday and extended through Tuesday.
U.S. markets were shut on Wednesday for a holiday.
Economists do not expect the payrolls report for June to
dispel concerns that the recovery is losing steam. Europe's debt
debacle has sapped the strength of the global economy and some
worry Thursday's central bank actions indicate they are fighting
a losing battle.
"There are desperate moves being taken by central banks all
around the world that are trying to put a finger in this giant
dike of debt and they really don't know what to do or how to do
it," said Tom Alexander, head of Alexander Trading in Savannah,
Georgia.
"You've got all sorts of uncertainty that is still
lingering...."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 7.53 points,
or 0.06 percent, to 12,951.35. The S&P 500 Index dipped
0.87 point, or 0.06 percent, to 1,373.15. The Nasdaq Composite
Index gained 10.60 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,986.68.
The S&P Financial index and the KBW Banks index
fell about 1 percent.
Financials have often taken the brunt of selling during the
European crisis, though they also enjoyed a good run during the
recent rally.
"The genesis of the economic decline we're seeing is
Europe. It is spilling everywhere," said Stephen Massocca,
managing director at Wedbush Morgan in San Francisco.
Meanwhile, Spain's difficulties increased, with its 10-year
borrowing costs rising despite the euro zone's latest plan to
help the region's troubled economies.
Costco Wholesale Corp, Macy's Inc, Kohl's
Corp and Target Corp were among the retail
chains that reported disappointing June sales at stores open at
least a year.
Costco shares were down 0.37 percent at $94.07 and Target
shares fell 0.6 percent to $57.43.