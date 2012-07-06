* Sluggish jobs growth latest sign of global slowdown
* Tech and industrials hit hardest among losses
* Payrolls may not be weak enough to spur Fed action
* Indexes fall: Dow 1 pct, S&P 0.9 pct, Nasdaq 1.3 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, July 6 U.S. stocks fell about 1
percent on Friday as another month of tepid jobs growth
underlined fears the economy was stalling, though not to the
point where more economic stimulus from the Federal Reserve was
imminent.
Friday's losses meant the S&P 500 index ended the week 0.6
percent lower, with technology and industrial shares
the day's biggest losers. Tech was hit by weak outlooks
in the software sector, which dragged lower Dow component
Hewlett Packard 3.5 percent to $19.57.
The tech sector fell 1.8 percent while industrials were off
1.3 percent. Both groups often trade in line with expectations
for the economy.
About 80,000 non-farm payroll jobs were added in June, the
third straight month employment grew by less than 100,000 jobs.
But many investors said the weaker-than-expected figure was
not enough to spur the Fed to undertake a third round of
quantitative easing to stimulate growth.
"This isn't disappointing enough for QE3, but it suggests an
extended period of sluggish growth and limited improvement on
the jobs front," said Eric Teal, who helps oversee $4.5 billion
as chief investment officer at First Citizens Bancshares Inc in
Raleigh, North Carolina.
Teal added that he didn't want to use the decline to add to
positions, as "we'll have more opportunities in July and August
as international markets continue to be weak."
A Reuters poll of Wall Street economists put the chances of
QE3 at 65 percent, but just eight of 15 primary dealers in
government securities see it happening in August or September.
Though Fed action might cheer some investors, many doubt the
ability of central banks to lift the economic gloom. More than
two-thirds of companies traded on both the New York Stock
Exchange and Nasdaq fell.
The payroll report followed other data this week that U.S.
manufacturing shrank in June and service sector growth slowed to
its lowest level since January 2010, which spurred speculation
the Fed may take more action to stimulate the economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 124.20
points, or 0.96 percent, at 12,772.47. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 12.90 points, or 0.94 percent, at
1,354.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 38.79
points, or 1.30 percent, at 2,937.33.
All 10 S&P sectors fell, but defensives areas like consumer
staples and utilities were down the least.
The S&P 500 fell 0.6 for the week while the Dow fell 0.8
percent. The Nasdaq rose for a fifth straight week, but this
week's gain was less than 0.1 percent.
German markets regulator BaFin is conducting a special probe
of Deutsche Bank as part of a wider
investigation into possible manipulation of the London Inter
Bank Offered Rate (Libor), Reuters reported, citing two people
familiar with the matter. The bank's U.S.-traded shares lost 4.8
percent to $33.74.
Spanish government bonds rose to levels seen as
unsustainable a day after the European Central Bank cut rates to
a record low, and China and Britain also loosened monetary
policy.
Shares of Informatica Corp plunged 28 percent to
$31.39 after the data-integration software maker forecast a weak
second quarter hurt by delayed contracts.
Networking shares took a hit after gear maker Acme Packet
Inc forecast second-quarter results below expectations
on continued weakness in the North American telecom service
provider market.
The Arca Networking index lost 3.5 percent, while
Acme Packet tumbled 14.5 percent to $15.74.
The weak outlooks hit other tech shares. Teradata Corp
was the S&P's biggest percentage decliner, off 10.5
percent at $65.01, followed by Citrix Systems, down 7.6
percent at $77.45.
Skyrocketing sales of the Galaxy smartphone drove a record
quarterly profit of $5.9 billion at Samsung Electronics
. This is likely to stretch the firm's lead over
rivals Apple and Nokia.
Apple shares were off 0.7 percent at $605.88 while
U.S.-listed shares of Nokia fell 5 percent to $1.92.
Volume was among the lightest of the year, with about 4.96
billion shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange, the
American Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, below last year's daily
average of 7.84 billion.