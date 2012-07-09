* Slow growth, euro zone crisis threaten profits
* Alcoa kicks off earnings season after the close
* UBS downgrades Visa, MasterCard on weak consumer spending
* Indexes off: Dow 0.6 pct, S&P 0.5 pct, Nasdaq 0.5 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, July 9 U.S. stocks fell on Monday as
the start of the earnings season highlighted investor worries
about the profit outlook amid signs of slowing global growth and
continuing European debt problems.
Monday's decline, the third in a row for the S&P 500 index,
also was fueled by weak economic data in Asia and climbing
Spanish and Italian bond yields.
Alcoa Inc will kick off the earnings season after the
closing bell when the aluminum giant is expected to post a
5-cent per share profit for the second quarter. Its shares
slipped 1.1 percent to $8.63.
Corporate outlooks are at their most negative in nearly four
years, and companies that have already reported have shown
lackluster growth. Nearly two dozen S&P firms have already cited
Europe's woes - which seem to be worsening - as a concern.
"We think 2Q earnings for the S&P 500 will be OK this
quarter ... we're calling for a small 2 percent beat. That
said, we expect the tone of earnings season to be quite
negative," said Jonathan Golub, chief strategist at UBS.
Investors will closely monitor corporate earnings for signs
the euro zone debt crisis has dented profits, especially among
multinational companies.
Italian borrowing costs continued to rise on Monday while
Spanish 10-year yields rose above 7 percent, seen as
unsustainable in the longer-term and reflecting doubts over how
measures agreed last month to stem the crisis will be
implemented.
In economic news, machinery orders in Japan fell at a record
pace in May, while inflation in China eased to a 29-month low,
suggesting falling demand from Europe and the United States for
exports.
The overseas data comes on the heels of Friday's
disappointing U.S. jobs report, which showed non-farm payrolls
grew by only 80,000 in June.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 73.49
points, or 0.58 percent, at 12,698.98. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 6.53 points, or 0.48 percent, at 1,348.15.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 14.46 points, or
0.49 percent, at 2,922.87.
Stocks pared losses, and some analysts said the picture was
not all bleak.
"While reasons for optimism seem to be few and far between
these days, reasons for extreme pessimism are too. Although
structural issues in Europe are far from resolved, it appears
that the threat of a near-term market meltdown has been somewhat
alleviated for now," said Randy Frederick, managing director of
active trading & derivatives at Charles Schwab.
"From a technical perspective, the S&P 500 remains about 10
points above the 1,342 support level and the 50-day moving
average (at 1,340), so even a small pullback is likely to find
some solid support around that level.
UBS Investment Research downgraded payment processors Visa
Inc and MasterCard Inc to "sell" from "neutral,"
citing slower consumer spending in the United States and
sluggish global economic growth. Visa shares were down 1.3
percent at $123.59 and MasterCard shares lost 2.5 percent to
$430.51.
Amerigroup Corp jumped 38 percent to $88.82 after
the company agreed to be acquired by rival WellPoint Inc
for about $4.46 billon. WellPoint shares advanced 3 percent to
$61.72, and health insurer Wellcare Health Plans Inc
surged 18 percent to $62.32. The Morgan Stanley healthcare payor
index climbed 9.3 percent.