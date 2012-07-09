* Slow growth, euro zone crisis threaten profits
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, July 9 U.S. stocks slipped in light
trading on Monday, weighed down by weak economic data from Asia
and signs of economic trouble in Europe, underscored by higher
Spanish and Italian bond yields.
Monday's decline, the third in a row for the S&P 500 index,
comes as quarterly earnings reports get under way. Investors are
anxious to see what impact weak demand in Europe and slowing
growth in Asia have had on corporate America.
"We think 2Q earnings for the S&P 500 will be OK this
quarter ... we're calling for a small 2 percent beat. That
said, we expect the tone of earnings season to be quite
negative," said Jonathan Golub, chief strategist at UBS in New
York.
Stocks pared losses late in the session, leaving indexes
with just slight losses.
Alcoa Inc's stock fluctuated throughout the day,
ending up 0.3 percent at $8.76 in the regular session. Alcoa's
shares rose 2 percent in extended trading after the largest U.S.
aluminum company and Dow component released its results, marking
the start of the earnings season.
Corporate outlooks are at their most negative in nearly four
years, and companies that have already reported have shown
lackluster growth. Nearly two dozen S&P firms have already cited
Europe's woes - which seem to be worsening - as a concern.
While a majority of corporations may beat lowered analyst
expectations, investors will be focused on how well companies
are handling weakness overseas.
Based on "where we are today, we may see muted to a slightly
downward reaction to earnings," said Natalie Trunow, chief
investment officer of equities at Calvert Investment Management
in Bethesda, Maryland, whose firm manages about $13 billion in
assets.
The Dow Jones industrial average ended down 36.18
points, or 0.28 percent, at 12,736.29. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 2.22 points, or 0.16 percent, at 1,352.46.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.56 points, or 0.19
percent, at 2,931.77.
Volume was among the lightest of the year. About 5.1 billion
shares changed hands on the New York Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq
and Amex, compared with the year-to-date daily average of 6.85
billion shares.
Italian borrowing costs continued to rise on Monday while
Spanish 10-year yields rose above 7 percent. That level is seen
as unsustainable in the longer-term and reflecting doubts over
how measures agreed last month to stem the euro zone debt crisis
will be implemented.
In economic news, machinery orders in Japan fell at a record
pace in May, while inflation in China eased to a 29-month low,
suggesting falling demand from Europe and the United States for
exports.
The overseas data comes on the heels of Friday's
disappointing U.S. jobs report, which showed non-farm payrolls
grew by only 80,000 in June.
From a technical standpoint, the S&P 500 remains about 10
points above the 1,342 support level and the 50-day moving
average at 1,340, said Randy Frederick, managing director of
active trading & derivatives at Charles Schwab.
Among the day's decliners, Visa Inc shares fell 1.3
percent to $123.65 and MasterCard Inc shares lost 2.3
percent to $431.27. UBS Investment Research downgraded the
payment processors to sell, citing slower consumer spending in
the United States and sluggish global economic growth.
On a positive note, Amerigroup Corp jumped 38
percent to $88.80 after the company agreed to be acquired by
rival WellPoint Inc for about $4.46 billon. WellPoint
shares advanced 3.4 percent to $61.95. Health insurer Wellcare
Health Plans Inc surged 18.4 percent to $62.56 and the
Morgan Stanley healthcare payor index climbed 10.1
percent.