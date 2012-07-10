* Spanish yields ease on German court hopes
* Alcoa tops estimate to begin earnings season
* AMD drops in premarket after warning
* Futures up: Dow 61 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 11.25 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, July 10 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Tuesday, erasing earlier declines, as Spanish bond yields
eased on optimism Germany's top court will approve the euro
zone's new bailout fund, enabling a more flexible use of the
latest rescue plan.
The German Constitutional Court will consider whether
Europe's new bailout plan and budget rules are compatible with
national law in a process influencing not just how to tackle the
euro zone debt crisis, but how much deeper European integration
can go.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told the court on
Tuesday that any significant delay in approving the permanent
bailout fund could fuel financial market turbulence.
Spanish bond yields backed off the 7 percent level, which
has forced other countries to seek a bailout, on hopes the plan
will be approved as a lengthy delay could once again rattle
markets.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 1 percent in a
broad rally, putting the index on track for its first gain in
the past five sessions.
"This has been an incredibly slow process with lots of stops
and starts - it has made their attempts less effective because
they seem constantly open to challenge somewhere," said Rick
Meckler, president of investment firm LibertyView Capital
Management in New York.
"It's just a more difficult process, it doesn't mean it
can't come to the same conclusion at the end of the day but it
certainly is taking a very long time and the markets are
reflecting that you are never quite sure this is the step that
is needed."
Futures were initially lower after data in China showed
import growth slowed sharply in June to 6.3 percent, well short
of the 12.7 percent increase forecast. Europe is the largest
trade partner for China and the data underscored the effect the
euro zone debt crisis has had on growth.
S&P 500 futures rose 4 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 61
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 11.25 points.
Alcoa Inc late on Monday kicked off quarterly
earnings season with revenue and profit that beat Wall Street's
expectations even though prices for its aluminum are at nearly
two-year lows, and it forecast growing demand in the aerospace
and auto sectors. Shares of the aluminum giant rose 0.8 percent
to $8.83 in premarket trade.
Intel Corp will spend more than $4 billion on up to
15 percent of ASML and bankroll the Dutch
company's research into costly next-generation chipmaking
technology, a major vote of confidence in the European firm.
U.S.-listed shares of ASML jumped 9.7 percent to $53.15 and
Intel dipped 0.9 percent to $25.94 in premarket.
Advanced Micro Devices tumbled 9.1 percent to $5.11
in premarket after the chipmaker slashed its outlook for
second-quarter revenue after seeing disappointing sales in China
and Europe.
Asian shares were lower on the China data.