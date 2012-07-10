* Engine maker Cummins falls after it warns on sales
* Applied Materials, Advanced Micro also cut outlooks
* S&P 500 falls for fourth straight day
* Dow off 0.7 pct, S&P off 0.8 pct, Nasdaq down 1 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, July 10 U.S. stocks fell for a fourth
day on Tuesday as more pessimism from U.S. companies compounded
worries the sluggish world economy is taking a toll on U.S.
profit growth.
A sales warning from engine maker Cummins Inc came
on top of earlier weak forecasts from chipmakers Applied
Materials Inc and Advanced Micro Devices,
extending losses in afternoon trading.
The news sent the S&P 500 lower for a fourth consecutive
day, with shares of industrials falling the most at 1.6
percent. Cummins was among the biggest losers, declining 8.9
percent to $86.91.
"It seems like the first signs indicate that earnings are
going to be mediocre, and so there's not a whole lot to rely on
in terms of propping up the market," said Bryant Evans,
investment adviser and portfolio manager at Cozad Asset
Management in Champaign, Illinois.
Recent data showing slower growth in Europe, China and the
United States has weighed on the stock market, while U.S.
companies have warned about overseas weakness and a stronger
dollar hurting companies that rely heavily on exports.
Alcoa Inc, which kicked off the earnings period, fell
4.1 percent to $8.40 a day after it reported a quarterly loss
and lower sales.
Bank stocks also declined, with the euro hitting a
two-year against the dollar amid uncertainty about progress in
tackling the euro zone crisis. The KBW Bank index fell
0.9 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 83.17
points, or 0.65 percent, at 12,653.12. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 10.99 points, or 0.81 percent, at
1,341.47. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 29.44
points, or 1.00 percent, at 2,902.33.
Cummins cut its full-year sales forecast, citing weakness
overseas and a stronger dollar.
Advanced Micro Devices tumbled 11.2 percent to $4.99 after
the chipmaker slashed its outlook for second-quarter revenue
following disappointing sales in China and Europe.
Applied Materials Inc lost 2.7 percent to $10.71 after the
chip-equipment maker said it expects to miss its full-year
estimates and its third-quarter results will be at the low end
of its previous outlook. The PHLX semiconductor index
fell 2 percent.
Also, U.S.-listed shares of Research In Motion Ltd
fell 5 percent to $7.29 in U.S. trading. The
BlackBerry maker's shareholders elected the company's slate of
directors at its annual meeting - the first presided over by new
Chief Executive Thorsten Heins, who faces an uphill battle to
get the embattled company back on track.
If the S&P 500 were to go below support levels, the market
could see further declines, an analyst said. Among the first
levels of support is the 1,340-1,345 range, according to Robert
Sluymer, analyst at RBC Capital Markets in New York.