* Fed minutes eyed for QE3 clues
* International trade, wholesale inventories data on tap
* Futures up: Dow 61 pts, S&P 3.4 pts, Nasdaq 5.25 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, July 11 U.S. stock index futures
advanced o n W ednesday, putting the benchmark S&P 500 index on
track to snap four straight days of declines ahead of the
release of minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's June
meeting.
Following a drop in the S&P 500 in the prior session, the
index has been on its longest losing streak since a six-day run
of declines in May as a round of corporate earnings warnings
crystallized concerns the sluggish global economy would impact
profits.
Contributing to the market's recent volatility was weak
volume, w ith some of the lowest daily trading volumes of the
year coming within the past week.
Investors will look to the minutes of the most recent Fed
meeting, due to be released later in the day, for reasons behind
the central bank's decision to extend its Operation Twist
program and insight on what may be needed to trigger a third
round of monetary stimulus.
"Markets are trying to catch their breath after yesterday's
rather volatile session," said Peter Cardillo, chief market
economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
"The main focus will be the FOMC minutes, we are probably
looking at more members tilting towards easing - easing will be
the dominating factor in the minutes, obviously stemming from
pressures abroad that are impacting the economy."
St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said
on Tuesday the U.S. economy is still some way from needing more
asset-buying stimulus.
In Europe shares fell, led by luxury goods companies, as a
slowdown in sales growth at British group Burberry
highlighted the weak macroeconomic environment.
S&P 500 futures rose 3.4 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 61
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 5.25 points.
Marriott International is set to release its
second-quarter earnings after markets close, a day after the
leading hotel and lodging operator signed an agreement to open
its first hotel in Sri Lanka.
Economic data expected on Wednesday includes international
trade for May at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) and wholesale inventories
for May at 10:00 a.m. (1400 GMT). Economists in a Reuters poll
expect a trade deficit of $48.5 billion in May versus an April
deficit of $50.06 billion while inventories are expected to rise
0.3 percent versus a 0.6 percent increase in April.
The bankrupt parent of American Airlines said it will press
ahead with evaluating potential mergers and at least five
airlines will be considered - US Airways Group Inc,
JetBlue Airways Corp, Alaska Air Group,
Republic Airways' Frontier Airlines and Virgin
America.
Asian shares fell on worries that the global economic
slowdown will erode corporate earnings, with the market
unconvinced the euro zone can decisively bring down struggling
member states' borrowing costs even after yields pulled back.