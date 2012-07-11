* Fed minutes eyed for QE3 clues
* Trade deficit narrows slightly, wholesale inventories data
on tap
* Eli Lilly dips after schizophrenia drug trial results
* Indexes off: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.04 pct, Nasdaq 0.2 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, July 11 U.S. stocks edged lower on
Wednesday, putting the S&P 500 index on pace for its fifth
straight decline before the release of minutes from the Federal
Open Market Committee's June meeting.
The recent run of declines mark the longest losing streak
for the benchmark index since six days of declines in May as a
round of corporate earnings warnings crystallized concerns the
sluggish global economy would impact profits.
Contributing to the market's recent volatility was weak
volume, with some of the lowest daily trading volumes of the
year coming within the past week.
Investors will look to the minutes of the most recent Fed
meeting, due to be released later in the day, for reasons behind
the central bank's decision to extend its Operation Twist
program and insight on what may be needed to trigger a third
round of monetary stimulus.
"We'll pore through it and people will try to find some
evidence of Fed support coming, whether we find it or not I
don't know - that is going to be a continuing debate going
forward," said Frank Lesh, a futures analyst and broker at
FuturePath Trading LLC in Chicago.
"I don't think we've seen enough yet to bring them on, but
of course there are those hoping for that."
St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said
on Tuesday the U.S. economy is still some way from needing more
asset-buying stimulus.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 25.58
points, or 0.20 percent, to 12,627.54. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index shed 0.56 points, or 0.04 percent, to 1,340.91. The
Nasdaq Composite Index lost 6.10 points, or 0.21
percent, to 2,896.23.
Eli Lilly and Co slipped 0.8 percent to $42.53 after
the company said its experimental schizophrenia drug known as
mGlu2/3 did not work in a late stage clinical trial.
Hhgregg Inc plunged 34.2 percent to $7.59 after the
electronics retailer forecast a wider-than-expected loss for the
first quarter and cut its full-year outlook. Rival Best Buy Co
Inc slumped 6.3 percent to $19.81.
Marriott International is set to release its
second-quarter earnings after markets close, a day after the
leading hotel and lodging operator signed an agreement to open
its first hotel in Sri Lanka.
Economic data showed the U.S. trade deficit narrowed
slightly by 3.8 percent in May as a rise in exports, including
those bound for Europe and China, eased the pain of a slowdown
in the broader economy.
At 10:00 a.m. (1400 GMT), the Commerce Department will
report wholesale inventories for May. Economists in a Reuters
poll expect inventories to rise 0.3 percent versus a 0.6 percent
increase in April.