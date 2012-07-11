* Fed leaves easing options open at June meeting
* Major tech shares lead declines
* Dow off 0.8 pct, S&P off 0.4 pct, Nasdaq off 1 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, July 11 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday
as minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting showed
policymakers are open to the idea of providing more economic
stimulus but that conditions might need to worsen for a
consensus to build.
At its meeting in June, the Fed announced that it would buy
an additional $267 billion in long-term bonds with proceeds from
short-term notes but it didn't embark on another round of
quantitative easing to stimulate the economy.
"The Fed is clearly worried and is now having an in-depth
conversation about another round of QE. It is obvious that a
strategy is being formed. The only question is whether we'll see
another shock and awe round of bond buying," said Todd
Schoenberger, managing principal at the BlackBay Group in New
York.
The S&P 500 reversed a slight gain to trade slightly lower
after the minutes were released on Wednesday afternoon. The
Nasdaq composite index fell 1 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 95.97
points, or 0.76 percent, at 12,557.15. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 5.08 points, or 0.38 percent, at 1,336.39.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 28.69 points, or
0.99 percent, at 2,873.64.
Among S&P sectors, technolgy was the biggest loser. Shares
of Microsoft were down 1.9 percent at $29.19.