By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, July 11 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday
as minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting showed
policymakers are open to the idea of providing more economic
stimulus, but that conditions might need to worsen for a
consensus to build.
At its meeting in late June, the Fed announced that it would
buy an additional $267 billion in long-term bonds with proceeds
from the sale of short-term notes. But it didn't embark on
another round of quantitative easing to stimulate the economy.
"There seem to be a number of cross-currents coming out of
the Fed. A few Fed members noted additional policy action could
be warranted if the economy were to lose momentum; however, it
doesn't seem like anything concrete is imminent," said Michael
Sheldon, chief market strategist of RDM Financial, in Westport,
Connecticut.
"That, along with the FOMC's citing that risks have
increased and volatility is higher, are probably the culprits
for the market's afternoon swoon."
The news caused the S&P 500, which was trading near flat for
much of the morning, to decline and the Nasdaq to drop more than
1 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 80.91
points, or 0.64 percent, to 12,572.21. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index slipped 3.37 points, or 0.25 percent, to 1,338.10.
The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 23.84 points, or 0.82
percent, to 2,878.51.
Among S&P 500 sectors, technology was the biggest loser.
Network gear maker Adtran Inc warned about
third-quarter revenue, driving its stock down 15.7 percent to
$22.92. The warning also hit the shares of Adtran's rivals,
including Juniper Networks, down 1.2 percent at $14.66,
and Ciena, down 8.1 percent at $14.11.
The warning followed weaker forecasts earlier this week
from chipmakers, including Advanced Micro Devices. Its
stock slid 2 percent to $4.89 on Wednesday.