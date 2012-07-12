* Weekly jobless claims hit lowest level in 4 years
* Supervalu drops after dividend suspension
* Futures dip: Dow 63 pts, S&P 8.6 pts, Nasdaq 18.25 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, July 12 U.S. stocks were poised to
open lower o n T hursday as data pointing to an improvement in the
labor market did little to shake investor pessimism about a
faltering global economy.
Labor Department data showed initial claims for state
unemployment benefits dropped 26,000 to a seasonally adjusted
350,000, the lowest level in four years, and better than the
372,000 estimated.
Still, the data did little to alleviate concerns that a
broader economic slowdown, indicated by other macroecnomic data
and slowing global growth, could hurt corporate profits. These
worries have sent the S&P 500 down 2.4 percent over the past
five sessions.
"We are still at 350,000, which is the least since March of
2008 but it is not effectively changing anything - the
conversation, the approach, the market's outlook - nothing,"
said Peter Kenny, managing director at Knight Capital in Jersey
City, New Jersey.
"Whether it is broader themes in employment, GDP, industrial
production, housing - there is a lot there that speaks to a
headwind that is going to take some very significant time and
energy to get through - this (data) is not going to give us that
kind of push."
S&P 500 futures fell 8.6 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures dropped 63
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 18.25 points.
Hotel operator Marriott International Inc reported a
higher quarterly profit after the close on Wednesday but saw
weakness in some international markets. Its share price edged up
0.2 percent to $38.09 in premarket trading.
Chevron Corp, the second-largest U.S. oil company,
said late Wednesday second-quarter profit would be higher than
the previous quarter as improved refining margins offset lower
oil prices. Shares slipped 0.3 percent to $104.49 in premarket
trading.
U.S.-listed shares of Infosys Ltd tumbled
10.3 percent to $39.15 after the Indian IT heavyweight cut its
sales forecast more deeply than expected as global economic
uncertainty eroded tech spending.
Supervalu Inc plunged 37.1 percent to $3.33 in
premarket trade after the third-largest U.S. supermarket chain
suspended its dividend and said it was mulling options for
overhauling the firm, including a sale.
SAP AG was a bright spot as U.S.-listed
shares of the German business software maker advanced 4.3
percent to $59.14 in premarket trading after it said
second-quarter software revenues rose a currency-adjusted 19
percent, near the upper end of its target range and bucking a
weakening trend among its technology peers.
Other economic data showed U.S. import prices fell last
month by 2.7 percent, the most in more than three years, due to
a plunge in the cost of imported oil, further icing inflation
pressures.