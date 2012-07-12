* Tech shares weak after Infosys cut forecast
* Weekly jobless claims at lowest in 4 years
* Investors await China GDP data, due Friday
* Indexes off: Dow 0.5 pct, S&P 0.8 pct, Nasdaq 1.3 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, July 12 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday,
led by losses in the technology sector, on concerns about the
impact of a faltering global economy on corporate earnings.
Data showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits
in the United States dropped to the lowest in four years, but
that did little to alleviate concerns that a broader economic
slowdown could chip away at corporate profits. Those worries
have sent the S&P 500 down more than 3 percent since July 3.
Technology shares have been among the worst performers
recently, bogged down by profit warnings from companies such as
Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Applied Materials Inc
. For the month, the S&P technology sector is
down 4 percent and the PHLX semiconductor sector has shed
8.7 percent.
U.S.-listed shares of Infosys Ltd tumbled
11 percent to $38.94, after earlier dropping to an all-time low
of $38.12. The Indian IT heavyweight cut its sales forecast more
than expected as technology spending was hurt by global economic
uncertainty.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 61.46
points, or 0.49 percent, at 12,543.07. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 11.33 points, or 0.84 percent, at
1,330.12. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 37.46
points, or 1.30 percent, at 2,850.52.
Overall, market sentiment was weak, especially after the
lack of any monetary easing by the Bank of Japan on Thursday,
and few clues in the latest minutes from the Federal Reserve's
June policy meeting, released on Wednesday. The lack of policy
moves suggested major central banks were still cautious about
the need for further easing.
A surprise rate cut in South Korea following a
50-basis-point cut by Brazil underscored the growing impact of
sluggish growth worldwide.
"Risk barometers are flashing red following further central
bank moves to couch the slowing global economy," said Andrew
Wilkson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co.
The CBOE Volatility index, Wall Street's so-called
fear gauge was up 4.6 percent at 18.78.
Investors were looking to Friday's second-quarter gross
domestic product data from world economic giant China for
indications of the nation's economic health, in the wake of data
in recent months showing its growth is losing steam.
A Reuters poll showed economists expect China's growth to
have slowed to 7.6 percent in the second quarter, its worst
performance since the 2008-2009 financial crisis. China's
economy grew 8.1 percent in the first quarter.
Hotel operator Marriott International Inc reported a
higher quarterly profit after the close on Wednesday but saw
weakness in some international markets. Its share price slid 5.4
percent to $35.90.
Chevron Corp, the second-largest U.S. oil company,
said late Wednesday second-quarter profit would be higher than
the previous quarter as improved refining margins offset lower
oil prices. Shares edged up 1 percent to $105.92.
Supervalu Inc plunged 43.7 percent to $2.98 after
the third-largest U.S. supermarket chain suspended its dividend
and said it was mulling options for overhauling the firm,
including a sale.
Other economic data showed U.S. import prices fell last
month by 2.7 percent, the most in more than three years, due to
a plunge in the cost of imported oil, further icing inflation
pressures.