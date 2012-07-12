* Tech shares weak after Infosys cuts sales forecast
* Weekly jobless claims at lowest in 4 years
* Investors await China GDP data, due Friday
* Dow off 0.03 pct, S&P off 0.3 pct, Nasdaq off 0.7 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, July 12 U.S. stocks slipped on
Thursday, led by losses in growth-related sectors as concerns
about the faltering global economy and diminished chances of
monetary stimulus from major central banks prompted investors to
avoid risky assets.
Data showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits
in the United States dropped to the lowest in four years, but
that did little to ease concerns that a broader economic
slowdown could erode corporate profits. Those worries have
driven the S&P 500 down 2.7 percent since July 3.
Technology shares have been among the worst performers
recently, bogged down by profit warnings from companies such as
Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Applied Materials Inc
. For the month, the S&P technology sector is
down 4 percent and the PHLX semiconductor sector is off
8.7 percent.
U.S.-listed shares of Infosys Ltd tumbled
11.7 percent to $38.53, after earlier dropping to an all-time
low of $38.12. The Indian IT heavyweight cut its sales forecast
more than expected as technology spending was hurt by global
economic uncertainty.
Echoing the view, BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research lowered
its forecast on the S&P 500's 2012 earnings per share to $102
from $103.50, and for 2013, to $109 from $110.50.
The forecasts were cut "to reflect the impact of lower
commodity prices and slower global growth on corporate profits,"
BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research said in a note.
"Although the bottom-up consensus forecasts have continued
to drift lower since last summer," the note added, "they still
appear too optimistic in light of the ongoing European crisis,
the looming fiscal cliff and the slowdown in China."
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 3.71
points, or 0.03 percent, to 12,600.82. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 4.23 points, or 0.32 percent, at 1,337.22.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 19.77 points, or
0.68 percent, at 2,868.21.
Overall, market sentiment was weak, especially after the
lack of any monetary easing by the Bank of Japan on Thursday,
and few clues in the minutes from the Federal Reserve's June
policy meeting, released on Wednesday. The lack of policy moves
suggested major central banks were still cautious about the need
for further easing.
A surprising rate cut in South Korea following Brazil's
50-basis-point cut underscored the growing impact of sluggish
growth worldwide.
"Risk barometers are flashing red following further central
bank moves to couch the slowing global economy," said Andrew
Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co.
The CBOE Volatility index, Wall Street's fear gauge,
was up 1.2 percent at 18.15. At its session high of 19.51, the
VIX was up 8.7 percent from Wednesday's close.
Investors were looking to Friday's second-quarter gross
domestic product data from China, the world's second-largest
economy, for indications of the nation's economic health, in the
wake of data in recent months showing its growth is losing
steam.
A Reuters poll showed economists expect China's growth to
have slowed to 7.6 percent in the second quarter, its worst
performance since the 2008-2009 financial crisis. China's
economy grew 8.1 percent in the first quarter.
Hotel operator Marriott International Inc reported a
higher quarterly profit after Wednesday's close, b ut cut its fee
revenue forecast due to weakness in some international markets.
Its stock slid 5.6 percent to $35.89.
Chevron Corp, the second-largest U.S. oil company,
said late Wednesday that second-quarter profit would be higher
than the previous quarter as improved refining margins offset
lower oil prices. Chevron's stock rose 0.5 percent to
$105.39.[ID: n L2E8IBBGD]
Supervalu Inc plunged 47.1 percent to $2.80 after
the third-largest U.S. supermarket chain suspended its dividend
and said it was mulling options for overhauling the company,
including a sale.
Other economic data showed U.S. June import prices fell 2.7
percent, the most in more than three years, due to a plunge in
the cost of imported oil, further icing inflation pressures.