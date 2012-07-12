* Tech shares weak after Infosys cuts sales forecast
* P&G and Merck support Dow industrials
* Support tested on Dow, S&P 500
* Dow off 0.04 pct, S&P off 0.3 pct, Nasdaq off 0.7 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, July 12 U.S. stocks edged lower on
Thursday, led by technology shares, while diminished chances of
monetary stimulus from major central banks prompted investors to
shy away from risky assets.
The Dow briefly moved into positive territory in sync with
Procter & Gamble's advance, with the blue-chip average bouncing
off technical support at 12,500, analysts said. The S&P 500
earlier traded below its 50-day moving average at 1,334.
"We tested (1,334) and bounced, but the flavor of the market
is still somewhat tenuous, given the testing of these technical
support levels and also the strength in the 10-year bond," said
Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president of BB&T Wealth
Management in Birmingham, Alabama.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
11/32 in price, with the yield at 1.482 percent.
The Dow pared most of its loss, getting a lift from the
shares of Procter & Gamble - up 4.6 percent at $64.22 -
after a source said activist investor William Ackman appears to
be building a stake in the U.S. household products company.
Merck & Co. shares also bolstered the
Dow. Merck's stock rose 4.1 percent to $42.91 after a pivotal
trial of Merck's experimental osteoporosis drug odanacatib has
shown that it reduces the risk of fracture.
But overall, market sentiment was weak, especially after the
lack of any monetary easing by the Bank of Japan on Thursday,
and few clues in the minutes from the Federal Reserve's June
policy meeting, released on Wednesday. The lack of policy moves
suggested major central banks were still cautious about the need
for further easing.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 5.56
points, or 0.04 percent, at 12,598.97. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 4.32 points, or 0.32 percent, at 1,337.13.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 18.84 points, or
0.65 percent, at 2,869.14.
Technology shares have been among the worst performers
recently, bogged down by profit warnings from companies such as
Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Applied Materials Inc
. For the month, the S&P technology sector is
down 4 percent and the PHLX semiconductor sector is off
8.7 percent.
U.S.-listed shares of Infosys Ltd tumbled
11.1 percent to $38.80, after earlier dropping to an all-time
low of $38.12. The Indian IT heavyweight cut its sales forecast
more than expected as technology spending was hurt by global
economic uncertainty.