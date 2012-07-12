* Tech shares weak after Infosys cuts sales forecast
* P&G and Merck cut Dow's loss
* S&P holding onto support at 50-day moving average
* Dow off 0.3 pct, S&P off 0.5 pct, Nasdaq off 0.8 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, July 12 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday,
hit by more warnings in the technology sector, while a rally in
Procter & Gamble helped the blue-chip Dow cut its loss.
Shares of consumer products giant Procter & Gamble
rose 3.7 percent to $63.70 after a source said activist investor
William Ackman appears to be building a stake in the U.S.
household products company. Despite the support,
the Dow ended lower for a sixth day.
Tech shares remained under pressure, with the S&P technology
sector index down 3.5 percent for the month so far. Indian IT
heavyweight Infosys Ltd became the latest big
tech company to warn of sluggish sales, saying global economic
uncertainty was hitting technology spending.
U.S.-listed shares of Infosys slid 11.2 percent to $38.75,
after earlier dropping to an all-time low of $38.12.
"I think it is the fear that technology companies are going
to miss estimates" this earnings period, said Bruce Zaro, chief
technical strategist at Delta Global Asset Management in Boston.
Profit warnings from companies such as Advanced Micro
Devices Inc have hurt the sector in recent days. The S&P
tech sector index ended Thursday down 1.1 percent.
All three major U.S. stock indexes recovered from their lows
of the day, with the S&P 500 bouncing off its 50-day moving
average at 1,334 and the Dow briefly trading higher after
hitting technical support at 12,500, analysts said.
Merck & Co. shares also bolstered the Dow. Merck's
stock rose 4.1 percent to $42.91 after a pivotal trial of
Merck's experimental osteoporosis drug odanacatib has shown that
it reduces the risk of fracture.
The Dow Jones industrial average shed 31.26 points,
or 0.25 percent, to 12,573.27 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index shed 6.69 points, or 0.50 percent, to
1,334.76. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 21.79 points,
or 0.75 percent, to close at 2,866.19.
The Dow has lost 2.9 percent since its close on July 3.
Overall market sentiment was weak, especially after the lack
of any monetary easing by the Bank of Japan on Thursday, and few
clues on Wednesday in the minutes from the Federal Reserve's
June policy meeting. The lack of policy moves suggested major
central banks were still cautious about the need for further
easing.
On the earnings front, Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global
Research lowered its forecast on the S&P 500's 2012 earnings per
share to $102 from $103.50, and for 2013, to $109 from $110.50.
The forecasts were cut "to reflect the impact of lower
commodity prices and slower global growth on corporate profits,"
BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research analysts said in a note.
Hotel operator Marriott International Inc reported a
higher quarterly profit after Wednesday's close, b ut cut its fee
revenue forecast due to weakness in some international markets.
Its stock slid 6.4 percent to $35.58.
Data on the economy showed some promising signs, however.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits in the United
States dropped to the lowest in four years.
Other economic data showed U.S. June import prices fell 2.7
percent, the most in more than three years, due to a plunge in
the cost of imported oil, further icing inflation pressures.
Volume was a bit lighter than average. About 6.46 billion
shares changed hands on the New York Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq
and Amex, compared with the year-to-date daily average of 6.85
billion shares.
Decliners beat advancers by a ratio of about 19 to 11 on the
NYSE and on the Nasdaq, by about 3 to 2.