* China GDP within expectations
* JPMorgan posts $4.4 bln credit trading loss; restates Q1
* Futures up: Dow 3.8 pts, S&P 46 pts, Nasdaq 11.25pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, July 13 U.S. stock index futures rose
o n F riday, indicating the S&P 500 may snap its longest losing
streak since May after data in China allayed fears a slowdown in
the country's economy could further hinder the global economy.
* Data showed growth in China slowed for a sixth straight
quarter to 7.6 percent, in line with expectations, but low
enough to keep open the possibility that more action may be
taken by policymakers.
* Futures trimmed gains after JPMorgan Chase & Co
said it had $4.4 billion of credit trading losses in its London
offices, but posted overall profit that was barely dented by the
trades. In addition, the biggest U.S. bank said it will restate
its previously filed interim financial statement for the first
quarter. Shares fell 1.6 percent to $33.50 in premarket trading.
* Also in the banking sector, Wells Fargo & Co is is
scheduled to post second-quarter results later today.
* Economic data expected on Friday includes the June
Producer Price Index at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) and the Thomson
Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers preliminary
July consumer sentiment index at 9:55 a.m. EDT (1355 GMT).
* Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a 0.5 percent
decline in PPI and a rise of 0.2 percent excluding volatile food
and energy items. Consumer sentiment is expected to show a
reading of 73.4 against the 73.2 in the final June report.
* S&P 500 futures rose 3.8 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 46
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 11.25 points.
* European concerns were kept at bay as Italy passed a tough
test - its three-year borrowing costs fell well below 5 percent
at an auction hours after Moody's cut the country's rating to
two notches above junk status.
* Mining companies led a bounce in European equities, with
the FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.7 percent.
* Asian shares jumped after China's second-quarter gross
domestic product data.