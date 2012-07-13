* China GDP figures ease slowdown fears
* JPMorgan rallies on profit despite big trading loss
* Gains could be a good "launching point" for market
* Indexes up: Dow 1.6 pct, S&P 1.7 pct, Nasdaq 1.5 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, July 13 U.S. stocks shed the sour tone
that plagued equities all week on Friday, with a rally that
broke a six-day losing streak.
Major indexes surged more than 1 percent, lifted by Chinese
growth figures that eased concerns about a slowdown and earnings
from JPMorgan Chase & Co that assuaged fears about the
long-term impact of trading losses that cost the bank $5.8
billion for the year.
"The market was very oversold, so with China looking better
than we previously thought, and JPMorgan looking like it has
healed itself, things appear contained for the moment," said
John Manley, chief equity strategist at Wells Fargo Funds
Management in New York.
"We're putting in a bottom, not a top," he added.
Banking shares led the gains following results from JPMorgan
and mortgage giant Wells Fargo & Co. JPMorgan was the
Dow's top gainer, rising 6 percent to $36.07 while Wells Fargo
rose 3.2 percent to $33.91.
Data showed growth in China slowed for a sixth straight
quarter to 7.6 percent, but the result was better than some in
the market had feared. It also kept open the possibility that
more stimulus may be forthcoming from China's policymakers.
After the market fell every day this week until Friday, the
gains lifted the S&P into positive territory for the week.
Stocks also ended lower last Thursday and Friday.
With a full slate of corporate earnings next week, some
investors believe the market may see more upside after the
recent run of pessimistic earnings outlooks.
"The last time we saw this ratio of lowered expectations to
raised ones, it proved a very good launching point for the
market," said Liz Ann Sonders, the New York-based chief
investment strategist at Charles Schwab, which has $1.6 trillion
in client assets.
Sonders said that for earnings expectations, "the bar has
been set too low." Quarterly earnings growth is expected to be 5
percent, compared with estimates of 9.2 percent growth at the
beginning of April, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Earnings next week include Intel Corp, Citigroup
, Johnson & Johnson and Coca-Cola Co.
Financial stocks were the top gainers, with the S&P
financial index up 2.4 percent and the KBW bank index
up 2.6 percent.
Shares of Wells Fargo & Co rose 3.1 percent to
$33.88 after the biggest U.S. mortgage lender reported
second-quarter earnings that beat estimates on strong mortgage
banking income and improved credit quality.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 203.82
points, or 1.62 percent, at 12,777.09. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 22.01 points, or 1.65 percent, at 1,356.77.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 42.28 points, or 1.48
percent, at 2,908.47.
For the week, the S&P rose 0.2 percent and the Dow rose less
than 0.1 percent. Both chalked up much steeper losses before
Friday's rally. The Nasdaq fell 1 percent for the week,
pressured by poor outlooks from technology companies.
The CBOE Volatility index, Wall Street's so-called
fear gauge, fell 6.7 percent.
More than four-fifths of companies traded on the New York
Stock Exchange closed higher while 71 percent of Nasdaq shares
rose.
Volume was light, with about 5.40 billion shares traded on
the New York Stock Exchange, the American Stock Exchange and
Nasdaq, below last year's daily average of 7.84 billion.