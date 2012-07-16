* Investors awaiting results from Citigroup
* Recent profit warnings have investors cautious
* Retail sales data on tap, seen edging 0.2 pct higher
* Futures down: Dow 30 pts, S&P 2.7 pts, Nasdaq 7.25 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, July 16
U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Monday as investors
looked ahead to a rash of key earnings reports, including from
Citigroup Inc.
* Equities are coming off a rally on Friday that
single-handedly lifted the Dow and S&P into slightly positive
territory for the week. Strong results from JPMorgan Chase & Co
were a catalyst, raising the bar for Citigroup, which is
expected to report a decline in its investment banking revenue.
* While early reads on earnings like Alcoa Inc have
come in above expectations, many investors remain concerned
about the impact that slowing growth and Europe's debt crisis
will have on outlooks.
* Many companies, especially in the tech space, have warned
on profits in recent weeks. Negative to positive earnings
guidance for the second quarter is 3.3 to 1, the worst since
2008, Thomson Reuters data showed.
* Data on U.S. June retail sales will be released at 8:30
a.m. (1230 GMT) and will be scoured for any impact of global
weakness on consumer spending. Sales are seen rising 0.2
percent. The New York Federal Reserve releases its July Empire
State Manufacturing Survey also at 8:30 and economists expect
the main index to read 4.00, compared with 2.29 in June.
* S&P 500 futures fell 2.7 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 30
points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 7.25 points.
* The impact of global economic issues will remain a focus
in a busy week for earnings. In addition to Citigroup, Goldman
Sachs, Intel Corp, Johnson & Johnson and
Coca-Cola Co are on tap to report this week.
* U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will also
likely drive markets this week as he delivers his semiannual
monetary policy report to Senate and House of Representatives
committees on Tuesday and Wednesday. Analysts said he is not
likely to divulge plans of further economic stimulus.
* In company news, Ford Motor Co is recalling some of
its 2013 Escape compact sport-utility vehicles because a
carpeting flaw may cause drivers to apply the brakes improperly,
increasing stopping distances and the risk of crashes.
* Nokia has cut the U.S. price of its
flagship smartphone in half, barely three months after its
launch, in an effort to stem losses in market share to rivals
such as Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co
. U.S. shares edged lower in premarket trading.
* U.S. shares rose more than 1 percent on Friday, snapping a
six-day losing streak. In addition to results from JPMorgan,
investors were cheered by Chinese growth data that eased
concerns about a slowdown.