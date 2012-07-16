* Citigroup rises after profit tops expectations
* Recent profit warnings have investors cautious
* Retail sales unexpectedly dip in latest month
* Futures down: Dow 47 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 5 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, July 16 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a lower open on Monday following a weak read on
retail sales, the latest data to indicate slowing in the
economy.
Concerns about how the economy might be impacted by slowing
growth and issues in Europe have pressured equities in recent
weeks. While Citigroup Inc rallied after posting
stronger-than-expected profit on Monday, many investors remain
concerned about the impact economic uncertainty will have have
on outlooks.
Retail sales unexpectedly fell in June, dropping 0.5
percent, compared to the expectation of 0.2 percent growth. A
second report on Monday showed manufacturing in New York state
rose in July by a bit more than forecast.
"This is another example of how broader economic uncertainty
is having an impact on economic activity," said Eric Fine,
managing director of Van Eck G-175 Strategies in New York,
speaking of the retail sales figures.
Many companies, especially in the tech space, have warned on
profits in recent weeks. Negative to positive earnings guidance
for the second quarter is 3.3 to 1, the worst since 2008,
Thomson Reuters data showed.
Citigroup reported adjusted second-quarter earnings that
beat expectations, sending shares up 3.1 percent to $27.47 in
premarket trading. The results follow JPMorgan Chase & Co's
on Friday, which contributed to gains of 1 percent on
major indexes.
"Citigroup is just one company; the fact that there are
still concerns about lower economic growth globally is what's
keeping us in lower territory now," said Jay Feuerstein, chief
executive officer of the Chicago-based 2100 Xenon Group, an
alternative asset manager.
S&P 500 futures fell 5 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 47
points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 5 points.
The impact of global economic issues will remain a focus in
a busy week for earnings. In addition to Citigroup, Goldman
Sachs, Intel Corp, Johnson & Johnson and
Coca-Cola Co are on tap to report this week.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will also likely
drive markets this week as he delivers his semiannual monetary
policy report to Senate and House of Representatives committees
on Tuesday and Wednesday. Analysts said he is not likely to
divulge plans of further economic stimulus.
In other company news, Human Genome Sciences Inc
rose 3.3 percent to $14.03 in premarket trading after sources
said GlaxoSmithKline is expected to announce a deal to
buy the company for about $2.8 billion, ending a three-month
hostile pursuit of the U.S. biotech company on friendly terms
after sweetening its offer.
Comcast Corp, the parent company of NBC, has
bought out Microsoft Corp's 50 percent stake in
MSNBC.com for a reported $300 million to assume full control of
the news website.
Ford Motor Co is recalling some of its 2013 Escape
compact sport-utility vehicles because a carpeting flaw may
cause drivers to apply the brakes improperly, increasing
stopping distances and the risk of crashes. Shares edged lower
in premarket trading.
U.S. shares rose more than 1 percent on Friday, snapping a
six-day losing streak. In addition to results from JPMorgan,
investors were cheered by Chinese growth data that eased
concerns about a slowdown.