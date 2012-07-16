* Retail sales unexpectedly dip in latest month
* Glaxo acquires Human Genome; private equity to buy Par
Pharma
* Visa shares hit all-time high, Mastercard also rises
* Indexes down: Dow 0.25 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.13 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, July 16 U.S. stocks dipped on Monday,
weighed by tepid retail sales data, but gains in some financial
shares and an oversold market gave Wall Street support.
Citigroup shares rose 1 percent after profit fell but came
in above estimates, while Visa shares hit an all-time high and
Mastercard also rose after a lawsuit settlement agreement last
week.
The S&P 500 is up roughly 7 percent from a low hit early in
June despite consistently worsening economic data. Historic low
yields in bonds and expectations that the Federal Reserve could
intervene to support the slowing economy have been cited as some
of the reasons for investors to stick with equities.
Sentiment was soured Monday after data showed U.S. retail
sales fell for a third straight month in June as demand slumped
for everything from cars and electronics to building materials.
"Three months in a row of lower retail sales is pretty
concerning. People are going to have to lower their GDP
estimates. Given that, I'm surprised the market is holding so
well," said Paul Zemsky, head of asset allocation at ING
Investment Management in New York.
"It could be expectations that earnings could come out
better than feared. The market did kind of take its expectations
down quite a bit in the past weeks."
Negative to positive earnings guidance from S&P 500
companies for the second quarter is 3.3 to 1, the worst since
2008, Thomson Reuters data show.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 32.58 points,
or 0.25 percent, to 12,744.51. The S&P 500 Index dropped
1.96 points, or 0.14 percent, to 1,354.82. The Nasdaq Composite
lost 3.86 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,904.61.
The S&P 500 has fallen seven of the last eight days.
Retail sales unexpectedly fell 0.5 percent in June, and a
separate report showed manufacturing in New York state rose in
July by a bit more than forecast.
The WTO ruled in favor of the United States in a case
challenging a virtual monopoly on China's electronic payments
market, in a decision that may boost foreign suppliers like Visa
, Mastercard and American Express.
The decision comes after last Friday's agreement by Visa,
Mastercard and major banks to pay a $7.25 billion settlement
with U.S. retailers, roughly in line with what the credit card
companies had reported setting aside.
Citigroup reported adjusted second-quarter earnings that
beat expectations, sending shares up 0.9 percent to $26.89. The
results follow JPMorgan Chase & Co's on Friday, which
contributed to gains of 1 percent on major indexes.
GlaxoSmithKline is to acquire its long-time partner
Human Genome Sciences Inc for $3 billion, ending a
three-month hostile pursuit of the U.S. biotech company on
friendly terms after sweetening its offer.
Shares of Human Genome rose 4.6 percent to $14.20.
In another healthcare deal, private equity firm TPG said it
would buy U.S.-based Par Pharmaceutical for $1.9
billion, sending Par shares up 37 percent to $50.02.