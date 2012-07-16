* Retail sales unexpectedly fall in June
* Glaxo to buy Human Genome after sweetened $3 billion offer
* Visa at all-time high, Mastercard rises on lawsuit
settlement
* Indexes down: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.25 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, July 16 U.S. stocks fell on Monday
after data showed an unexpected decline in retail sales for
June, but gains in credit card company Visa and other financials
helped to limit losses.
Shares of Citigroup gained after the third largest
U.S. bank reported profit that came in above analysts'
estimates.
Visa Inc shares hit an all-time high and MasterCard
Inc advanced after the credit card companies and banks
reached a $7.25 billion settlement with U.S. retailers in a
lawsuit late on Friday.
But the drop in retail sales, the third consecutive monthly
decrease, contrasted with economists' expectations for a small
increase and was the latest sign the recovery is flagging.
"Three months in a row of lower retail sales is pretty
concerning. People are going to have to lower their GDP
estimates," said Paul Zemsky, head of asset allocation at ING
Investment Management in New York.
"Given that, I'm surprised the market is holding so well."
Zemsky said expectations that earnings turn out better than
feared could be one reason.
The S&P 500 is up roughly 7 percent from a low hit early in
June despite worsening economic data. Record low U.S. Treasury
bond yields and expectations that the Federal Reserve could
intervene to support the economy have been cited as reasons for
investors to stick with equities.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 47.00 points,
or 0.37 percent, to 12,730.09. The S&P 500 Index dropped
3.42 points, or 0.25 percent, to 1,353.36. The Nasdaq Composite
lost 10.53 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,897.94.
The S&P has fallen in seven of the last eight sessions.
The World Trade Organization ruled in favor of the United
States in a case alleging a virtual monopoly on China's
electronic payments market, a decision that may help U.S.
providers like Visa, Mastercard and American Express.
American Express shares rose 1 percent to $58.51.
Visa rose 2 percent to $126.28 and MasterCard shares gained
1.9 percent to $437.60.
Citigroup shares were up 0.9 percent to $26.90. The results
followed those of JPMorgan Chase & Co, which helped
ignite a market rally on Friday.
GlaxoSmithKline is to acquire its long-time partner
Human Genome Sciences Inc after a sweetened offer of $3
billion, ending a three-month hostile pursuit of the U.S.
biotech company on friendly terms after sweetening its offer.
Shares of Human Genome rose 4.6 percent to
$14.20.
In another healthcare deal, private equity firm TPG said it
would buy U.S.-based Par Pharmaceutical for $1.9
billion, sending Par shares up 36.7 percent to $50.