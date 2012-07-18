* Intel up despite revenue warning, leads tech shares
* Financial shares fall after BofA results
* FDA approves Vivus weight-loss drug, stock jumps
* EMC rallies on VMWare exec shuffle
* Indexes up: Dow 0.8 pct, S&P 0.7 pct, Nasdaq 1.1 pct
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, July 18 The S&P 500 touched its
highest level since early May on Wednesday as corporate profits
from bellwethers Intel and Honeywell defied fears of a collapse
in earnings.
Chipmaker Intel Corp reduced its growth forecast
due to macroeconomic concerns late on Tuesday, but gross margins
were healthy and the stock rose 3.3 percent to $26.21.
Intel boosted technology shares and helped the
market to rise for a second day.
"The theme coming out in earnings is companies are coming in
short in revenue but still beat on earnings. Analysts have moved
their targets (lower) and companies still are lean and mean and
are able to generate profit," said Kim Forrest, senior equity
research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.
Companies remain cautious about a slowing economy, feeding
the market's hopes for further stimulus from the Federal
Reserve.
Forrest said the market "really, really wants QE3," or more
monetary stimulus from the Fed. "Bernanke is painting a dire
picture and the bulls in the market are holding out for more Fed
action."
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke repeated in congressional
testimony on Wednesday the Fed's pledge to act if the economy
needed it as he underscored his concerns, specifically in the
job market. Later in the day, the Fed's anecdotal Beige Book
survey showed the economy is still struggling.
Honeywell Inc's profits topped consensus views in
what it called a "tough macroeconomic environment," and its 6.7
percent advance to $58.18 made it a top gainer on the S&P
industrial sector.
Intel's gains helped the PHLX semiconductor index
rebound, as it jumped 3.6 percent a day after hitting its 2012
low.
"The main driver is technology and that is driven by Intel,"
said Michael James, senior trader at regional investment bank
Wedbush Morgan in Los Angeles. "People were overly pessimistic
on Intel and semiconductors in general going into Intel's report
and guidance last night, so it's a 'buy the news.'"
Data storage equipment maker EMC Corp also boosted
tech shares with an 9.4 percent gain to $25.08 after it replaced
the head of its VMware Inc unit and reported a
preliminary second-quarter profit. VMWare shares gained 12.1
percent to $89.98.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 103.16
points, or 0.81 percent, to 12,908.70. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index rose 9.11 points, or 0.67 percent, to 1,372.78. The
Nasdaq Composite Index added 32.56 points, or 1.12
percent, to 2,942.60.
Financials underperformed the broad S&P 500, with the sector
slipping 0.6 percent. Bank of America Corp lost
4.9 percent to $7.53 after it posted a decline in revenue.
Vivus Inc shares jumped 9.6 percent to $29 after
regulators approved the company's weight-loss drug.
Shares of Starbucks Corp fell as much as 2.7
percent Wednesday after Cleveland Research Co said sales
momentum for the coffee maker slowed in June.
According to the report obtained by Reuters, analysts at
Cleveland Research said they were trimming the company's
comparable sales estimates for the Americas region 7 percent to
8 percent for the third quarter. It had expected comparable
sales to grow 8 percent to 9 percent earlier.
Economic growth in the United States cooled in June and
early July and hiring grew at a tepid pace in much of the
country, the Fed said on Wednesday.
The Fed's previous Beige Book assessment of the economy,
released on June 6, had painted growth in slightly more upbeat
light, describing it as "moderate."
Groundbreaking on U.S. homes rose in June to its fastest
pace in over three years, lending a helping hand to an economy
that has shown worrisome signs of cooling.
Shares of Rovi Corp fell to their lowest in 3-1/2
years after the digital media solutions provider slashed its
profit forecast for the year and two brokerages downgraded its
stock. Rovi shares last traded down 43.3 percent at $10.01.
About 6.26 billion shares changed hands on the New York
Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq and Amex, compared with the 50-day
moving average of 6.71 billion shares.
Advancers beat decliners by a ratio of more than 3 to 2 on
the NYSE and by a similar ratio on the Nasdaq.