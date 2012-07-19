* IBM rallies after raising outlook, Morgan Stanley down
* S&P on track to notch third straight day of gains
* Jobless claims rise more than expected in latest week
* Futures up: Dow 43 pts, S&P 7.2 pts, Nasdaq 16.5 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, July 19 U.S. stock index futures
looked poised on Thursday to extend its recent rally, even as a
weak reading on the labor market underlined the headwinds facing
the economy's recovery.
The S&P 500 index was on track for a third day of gains,
after Wednesday's advance took it to its highest level since
May. The rally has largely been driven by corporate earnings,
and investors were cheered by IBM 's move to raise its
full-year profit forecast late on Wednesday.
Futures were off session highs early on Thursday as jobless
claims rose more than expected in the latest week, the latest in
a string of data pointing to weakness.
"The labor market is clearly not recovering," said David
Carter, chief investment officer at Lenox Wealth Advisors in New
York. "We don't expect employment to recover strongly anytime
soon."
Still, futures remained in positive territory after IBM's
rosier full-year forecast, which bucked a recent trend of tech
companies - such as Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc
- lowering their outlooks. Analysts feared the reduced
views could have negative broader implications as the sector is
considered a proxy for business spending. Shares of Dow
component IBM rose 2.5 percent to $193 in premarket trading.
S&P 500 futures rose 7.2 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 43
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 16.5 points.
The S&P is on track to notch a third straight day of gains
on Thursday, having advanced 1.4 percent over the past two
sessions.
Investors have been concerned that the debt crisis in Europe
and signs of slowing growth worldwide would hurt corporate
profits, but thus far, most companies have beaten the recently
moderated expectations of analysts. With 10 percent of the S&P
500 having reported, according to the latest Thomson Reuters
data, 73 percent have exceeded expectations.
"What IBM did, and what other companies are indicating, is
that earnings will not be as poor as people felt was possible,"
said Rick Meckler, who helps oversee $2 billion as president of
LibertyView Capital Management in New York.
"When you see earnings hold up in a weakening economy, that
allows stocks to keep their momentum and suggests these
companies could really advance when the economy picks up."
Morgan Stanley fell 3.6 percent to $13.49 before the
bell as quarterly revenue declined due to a slowdown in trading
and dealmaking volumes.
A pair of Dow components also reported. Travelers Cos Inc
posted a profit that missed expectations while Verizon
Communications Inc's revenue rose on strong subscriber
additions, though the revenue was slightly below consensus
estimates and shares fell 1.5 percent to $45.21.
Existing home sales and the Philadelphia Fed business
activity survey are on tap for release at 10:00 a.m. (1400 GMT)
Home sales are seen rising 1.1 percent, while the Philadelphia
Fed survey's main index is expected to improve to minus 8.0 for
July from minus 16.6 the month before.
Weak economic data recently has amplified hopes the Federal
Reserve would step in with measures to boost growth. On
Wednesday, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke repeated in congressional
testimony the Fed's pledge to act if the economy needed it.
Later in the day, the Fed's anecdotal Beige Book survey showed
the economy is still struggling.
Nokia Corp also reported results, coming
in with a loss that was narrower than expected and ending the
quarter with more cash than investors had expected. U.S.-listed
shares of the company climbed 13 percent to $1.96 before the
bell.
Wall Street rose on Wednesday, lifted by results from such
bellwethers as Honeywell Inc, though shares of Bank of
America Corp were sold off following results, which
pressured financials.