* GE profit a tad above expectations, but revenue weak
* Microsoft and Google rise in premarket after results
* Major indexes currently up more than 1 pct for week
* Futures down: Dow 40 pts, S&P 5.5 pts, Nasdaq 4.25 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, July 20 U.S. stock index futures edged
lower on Friday, indicating markets would end a three-day streak
of gains as questions lingered about the health of the global
economy.
* Earnings have lifted Wall Street in recent days, with
technology and bank shares helping to drive the S&P to a 2-1/2
month high. Still, weak economic data, including on
manufacturing and employment, served as reminders of the
headwinds still facing markets, prompting some investors to lock
in recent gains.
* General Electric Co reported earnings that beat
expectations by a penny, though revenue was slightly below
expectations. Shares edged 0.3 percent lower before the bell.
* A pair of major tech companies reported late Thursday, and
both rallied on the results.
* Microsoft Corp reported adjusted earnings and
revenue that beat expectations, while Google Inc's
revenue surged 21 percent, easing worries a slumping global
economy would take a toll on the company's online advertising.
* On a net basis, Microsoft posted its first-ever net
quarterly loss as a public company because of a previously
announced write-down on the value of an ailing unit. Still,
shares rose 1.8 percent to $31.22 in premarket trading. Google
added 2.7 percent in light volume.
* Of the 19 percent of S&P 500 companies reporting earnings
so far, 65 percent have beaten expectations, slightly better
than the yearly average since 1994, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
* S&P 500 futures fell 5.5 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 40
points and Nasdaq 100 futures sank 4.25 points.
* For the week, the Dow is up 1.3 percent, the S&P is up 1.5
percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq is up 2 percent. The S&P is at
its highest level since early May. Some investors are pointing
to a trading range between recent highs above 1,400 and a low in
June around 1,280.
* In other earnings news, Schlumberger Ltd climbed
1.9 percent to $69.93 as revenue rose more than expected on
international growth.
* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday as results and forecasts from
IBM, eBay and Qualcomm lifted
technology shares. In addition, while weak data limited gains,
it added to expectations that the Federal Reserve would soon
step up stimulus efforts.