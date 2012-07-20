* GE revenue below expectations on Europe weakness
* Spain's Valencia region to apply for debt aid
* Microsoft and Google rise in premarket after results
* Futures down: Dow 65 pts, S&P 9.4 pts, Nasdaq 9.75 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, July 20 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a lower open on Friday as concerns about Europe again
entered the forefront as a region of Spain said it would seek
the central government's help to repay its debt.
The news added to the cautious tone following results from
General Electric Co, which posted revenue that was below
expectations because of weakness in Europe, though earnings beat
forecasts by a penny per share. The stock fell 1 percent to
$19.60 in premarket trading.
"GE's European business was soft, and that's a concern for a
lot of companies this earnings season," said Cort Gwon, chief
strategist at HudsonView Capital Management in New York. "How
will austerity in Europe impact multinationals? GE is a
microcosm for the concerns we've been having about the global
economy."
Wall Street has risen for the past three days as some strong
earnings have taken the focus away from Europe. However, news
that Spain's heavily indebted eastern region of Valencia would
apply for help under the government's 18 billion euro plan gave
investors another reason to take profits.
In addition, Spain said it sees its economy contracting by
0.5 percent in 2013, with unemployment above 23 percent through
2014.
S&P 500 futures fell 9.4 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 65
points and Nasdaq 100 futures sank 9.75 points.
For the week, the Dow is up 1.3 percent, the S&P is up 1.5
percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq is up 2 percent. The S&P is at
its highest level since early May. Some investors are pointing
to a trading range between recent highs above 1,400 and a low in
June around 1,280.
Earnings have lifted Wall Street in recent days, with
technology and bank shares helping to drive the S&P to a 2-1/2
month high. Still, weak economic data, including on
manufacturing and employment, served as reminders of the
headwinds still facing markets, prompting some investors to lock
in recent gains.
Of the 19 percent of S&P 500 companies reporting earnings so
far, 65 percent have beaten expectations, slightly better than
the yearly average since 1994, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
A pair of major tech companies reported late Thursday, and
both rallied on the results.
Microsoft Corp reported adjusted earnings and
revenue that beat expectations, while Google Inc's
revenue surged 21 percent, easing worries a sluggish global
economy would take a toll on the company's online advertising.
On a net basis, Microsoft posted its first-ever net
quarterly loss as a public company because of a previously
announced write-down on the value of an ailing unit. Still,
shares rose 1 percent to $31 in premarket trading. Google added
2.6 percent to $608.70.
"We've had a nice run in the beginning of earnings season
and people are taking some profits now," Gwon said.
In other earnings news, Schlumberger Ltd climbed 1.4
percent to $69.60 as revenue rose more than expected on
international growth. Xerox Corp fell 3.2 percent to
$6.96 after cutting its full-year profit forecast.
U.S. stocks rose on Thursday as results and forecasts from
IBM, eBay and Qualcomm lifted
technology shares. In addition, while weak data limited gains,
it added to expectations that the Federal Reserve would soon
step up stimulus efforts.