* Spanish region asks for financial help
* Google advances after results, Microsoft down
* Kayak, Palo Alto surge in market debut
* Indexes down: Dow 1 pct, S&P 0.9 pct, Nasdaq 1.1 pct
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, July 20 U.S. stocks fell on Friday
after a Spanish region asked Madrid for financial aid,
rekindling fears about Europe's debt crisis and prompting
traders to cash in three days of gains.
The news that Valencia would seek a bailout interrupted a
period of relative calm for Wall Street and raised the specter
that the euro zone's fourth-largest economy would itself
eventually need to be rescued.
Bank shares, sensitive to signs of trouble in Europe, were
among the biggest losers. The KBW bank index fell 1.8
percent taking its weekly decline to 2 percent so far. Shares in
Morgan Stanley fell 3.2 percent to $12.83.
The euro slid broadly, setting a two-year low against the
dollar. The single currency fell as low as $1.2143, its
weakest level since mid-June 2010. Spanish benchmark bond yields
hit euro-era highs. The yield on the 10-year bond reached 7.3
percent.
"Any time the euro lets go so does the market come under
pressure," said Paul Mendelsohn, chief investment strategist at
Windham Financial Services in Charlotte, Vermont. "This morning
the headlines and the news hit and boom, everybody is selling
everything."
The news overshadowed another round of strong-than-expected
corporate earnings, including a profit beat at General Electric
and strong advertising revenue at Google. GE
shares gained 1.8 percent to $20.16 and Google added 3 percent
to $611.09.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 123.74
points, or 0.96 percent, to 12,819.62. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 12.95 points, or 0.94 percent, to 1,363.56.
The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 33.05 points, or 1.11
percent, to 2,932.85.
Europe had been on the back burner for much of July,
allowing Wall Street to move higher. Since early June the S&P
500 has gained 7 percent, helped by a deal to save
Spanish banks and a European Union summit that pointed to
greater cooperation.
The resurfacing of euro zone debt problems in the headlines
was a reminder that the bloc's problems are far from over.
"It looks as if Europe is taking center stage again, with
Spain as the main act," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at
Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.
A gauge of European banks dropped 3.7 percent and
Spain's equity benchmark fell 5.8 percent, its largest
daily percentage drop in more than two years.
The S&P on Thursday hit a 2-1/2 month high as record high
prices in Treasuries kept yield-seekers focused on stocks
despite a softening economy. Bets on further Federal Reserve
action in support of the economy are also credited for helping
equities hold amid poor economic data.
Microsoft on Thursday adjusted earnings and revenue
that beat expectations, but its first-ever quarterly loss
discouraged investors and shares fell 1.6 percent to $30.18.
Schlumberger Ltd climbed 0.5 percent to $68.96 as
revenue rose more than expected on international growth. Xerox
Corp fell 4.4 percent to $6.87 after cutting its
full-year profit forecast.
Kayak Software shares soared 30.2 percent to $33.84
on their Nasdaq debut and Palo Alto Networks also
jumped, up 33 percent to $55.94 as they began trading on the
NYSE.