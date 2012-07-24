* Texas instruments warns on Q3
* Moody's cuts Germany's ratings outlook
* Germany's private sector shrinks
* Futures down: Dow 6 pts, S&P 3.9 pts, Nasdaq 0.25
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, July 24 U.S. stock index futures edged
lower on Tuesday as traders remained focused on high bond yields
in Spain and as a cautious outlook from tech bellwether Texas
Instruments weighed on sentiment.
Texas Instruments Inc's second-quarter profit beat
Wall Street expectations but the company warned that its
third-quarter revenue would be weaker than usual as customers
are cautious due to global economic uncertainties.
Concerns about the euro zone focused on Spain's high
borrowing costs due to fears the country may seek a bailout, a
survey showing Germany's private sector shrank for a third
straight month, and Moody's move to cut Germany's rating outlook
to negative.
"The market is experiencing a renewed set of fears with
concerns over a global economic slowdown and continued worries
stemming from the euro zone," said Andre Bakhos, director of
market analytics at Lek Securities in New York. "Investors are
stepping back and taking a risk-off stance for the moment."
"Throw in earnings season as another variable and we are
back to an erratic environment," he said.
European stocks were slightly down in morning trade, adding
to the market's two-session slide, as a weaker-than-expected
German purchasing managers' survey showed private sector
activity in Europe's largest economy contracted for a third
month.
S&P 500 futures fell 3.9 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 6
points and Nasdaq 100 futures were off 0.25 point.
Whirlpool Corp, the world's largest appliance maker,
missed Wall Street's expectations for quarterly earnings and
sales, hurt by weak demand in Europe and a stronger dollar. The
company's shares fell 2 percent to $66 in light trade.
Spanish five-year government bond yields rose above 10-year
yields for the first time since June 2001 on Tuesday, as
investors fretted about the possibility that Madrid may need a
full-blown sovereign bailout. The 10-year last traded at around
7.6 percent.
An even gloomier picture for the overall euro zone's private
sector, which shrank for a sixth month in July as manufacturing
output nosedived, added to the likelihood that the bloc will
slump back into recession. E
AT&T Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly
profit due to strength in its wireless business, sending its
shares up 1 percent to $35.81.
Software maker VMware Inc said it will acquire
privately held Nicira Inc for $1.05 billion in cash to expand
its portfolio and establish a leading position in virtualized
networks.
Pfizer Inc said on Monday that its experimental
Alzheimer's disease treatment failed to prove effective in one
of four high-stakes late-stage trials in patients with mild to
moderate forms of the memory-robbing disease. The shares fell
1.9 percent to $23.15.