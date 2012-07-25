* Apple's revenue miss points to sluggish global economy
* Fed moves closer to stimulus, WSJ reports
* Ford earnings beat estimates
* Indexes: Dow up 0.7 pct; S&P up 0.3 pct; Nasdaq down 0.3
pct
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, July 25 The S&P 500 and the Dow
industrials rose on Wednesday on hopes of more stimulus from the
Federal Reserve and some better-than-expected corporate earnings
reports, but a revenue miss at Apple capped gains and dragged
on the Nasdaq.
Federal Reserve officials are moving closer to taking more
steps to aid the flagging economy, the Wall Street Journal
reported late on Tuesday, helping to lift stocks off their lows
of the day. Expectations the Fed will act, maybe as early as its
rate-setting meeting next week, have been growing. Tuesday's
story, while nothing new, helped cement that view.
"The report that the Fed is gearing up its ammo to launch
some type of incremental asset purchases ... is certainly
putting a bid into the markets," said Mark Luschini, chief
investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in
Philadelphia. "After three consecutive days of triple digit
declines you'd expect to see a bounce but we'll see if it
holds."
There were some positive corporate earnings reports from
major U.S. corporations, including Caterpillar Inc,
Boeing Co and Ford Motor Co.
Caterpillar's quarterly profit easily beat Wall Street's
expectations, helped in part by growing sales of mining
equipment, and the world's largest maker of construction
machines raised its 2012 forecast. The shares rose 3.7 percent
to $84.44.
But Apple Inc results fell short of Wall Street's
expectations as the European economy sagged and consumers held
off buying its flagship iPhone ahead of a new version expected
in the fall. Shares dropped 4.9 percent to
$571.82.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 93.62 points,
or 0.74 percent, to 12,710.94. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 3.29 points, or 0.25 percent, to 1,341.60.
The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 7.73 points, or 0.27
percent, to 2,855.26.
Wall Street has sold off for three straight days on fears
Spain may need a bailout and on signs that the global economy is
starting to slow down. Despite the pessimism, the S&P 500 is up
6.4 percent this year and is one of the best performing broad
stock indexes in the world.
The S&P 500 is currently testing support at its 50-day
moving average at 1,332.80. The index broke through that level
on Tuesday but rebounded above it after the Wall Street
Journal's story that the Fed was likely to provide more
stimulus.
"The willingness of the Fed to continue to keep rates at a
very low point does put a bottom to the stock market and it's
that bottom that makes people confident, particularly traders,
to continue to come in on these selloffs because they feel there
isn't much lower to go," said Rick Meckler, president of
investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in New York.
Boeing reported a greater-than-expected increase in
second-quarter profit and raised its full-year earnings forecast
on Wednesday as rising airplane deliveries offset higher pension
costs. The shares gained 2.6 percent to $73.88.
Ford reported a better-than-expected second-quarter profit
on Wednesday, but roughly doubled its forecast for losses in
Europe, where a deepening economic crisis pushed industry auto
sales to their lowest level in nearly 20 years. The shares
gained 0.3 percent to $9.07.