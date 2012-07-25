* Apple's revenue miss points to sluggish global economy
* Fed moves closer to stimulus, WSJ reports
* Caterpillar and Boeing earnings beat estimates
* Dow up 0.3 pct; S&P off 0.2 pct; Nasdaq down 0.3 pct
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, July 25 Disappointing earnings from
Apple dragged the S&P 500 and Nasdaq down on Wednesday after
initial optimism over hopes for more Fed action buoyed the
markets in early morning trading.
Apple Inc results fell short of Wall Street's
expectations as the European economy sagged and consumers held
off buying its flagship iPhone ahead of a new version expected
in the fall. Apple's stock lost 4.8 percent to
$572.04.
The Dow advanced slightly following stronger-than-expected
earnings from Caterpillar and Boeing.
"We had a little bounce this morning on the Caterpillar and
Boeing news. A little positive news certainly set the day off
right, but certainly hard to sustain, given that there was
competing negative news," said Janna Sampson, co-chief
investment officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle,
Illinois.
Both the Dow and the S&P 500 had received a lift at the
start of Wednesday's session from a report in The Wall Street
Journal on Tuesday afternoon that Federal Reserve officials are
moving closer to taking more steps to aid the flagging economy.
Expectations that the Fed will act, maybe as soon as its
rate-setting meeting next week, have been growing. Tuesday's
story, while nothing new, helped cement that view.
On the earnings front, Caterpillar's quarterly profit easily
beat Wall Street's expectations, helped in part by growing sales
of mining equipment. The world's largest maker of construction
machines also raised its 2012 forecast. Caterpillar's stock rose
0.8 percent to $82.06. Earlier, it hit a session high at $85.42.
Boeing reported a greater-than-expected increase in
second-quarter profit and raised its full-year earnings forecast
on Wednesday as rising airplane deliveries offset higher pension
costs. Boeing's stock gained 2.2 percent to $73.63.
Ford Motor Co. reported a better-than-expected
second-quarter profit on Wednesday, but roughly doubled its
forecast for losses in Europe, where a deepening economic crisis
pushed the auto industry's sales to their lowest level in
nearly 20 years. Ford shares slid 0.9 percent to $8.98.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 41.70 points,
or 0.33 percent, to 12,659.02. But the Standard & Poor's 500
Index slipped 2.14 points, or 0.16 percent, to
1,336.17. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 9.36
points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,853.63.
The S&P 500 is testing support at its 50-day moving average
at 1,332.73. The benchmark index broke through that level on
Tuesday, but rebounded above it after the Wall Street Journal's
story that the Fed was likely to provide more stimulus.
Housing stocks ranked among the worst performers after data
from the Commerce Department showed the biggest drop in U.S.
single-family home sales in more than a year. The PHLX housing
sector index tumbled 2.1 percent, pulled down by a 2.2
percent drop in D.R. Horton shares to $18.26.
Of the 195 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported
earnings to date for the second quarter, 64.6 percent have
reported earnings above analysts' expectations.
Wall Street has sold off for three straight days on fears
that Spain may need a bailout and signs that the global economy
is starting to slow down. Despite the pessimism, the S&P 500 is
up 6.3 percent this year, and is one of the best-performing
broad stock indexes in the world.