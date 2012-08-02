* ECB announcement on tap

* Knight Capital up in pre-market after Wednesday's tumble

* Retailers to post monthly sales

* Futures up: Dow 63 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 8.25 pts

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Aug 2 U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday ahead of a highly anticipated statement from the European Central Bank that could spell out action to lower borrowing costs for Italy and Spain in an effort to defend the euro.

After last week's pledge by Mario Draghi to "do whatever it takes" to save the euro, expectations for strong action have been raised considerably, putting intense pressure on the ECB president before the 7:45 a.m. (1145 GMT) announcement.

"The ECB certainly raised the expectation bar as high as it can get," said Art Hogan, managing director of Lazard Capital Markets in New York.

"They've got quite a job of satisfying investors because unlike the Fed yesterday where you can actually placate investors by looking ahead to the next meeting, the ECB has to do something here and they have to do something substantive."

European shares rose in advance of the announcement, with the the FTSEurofirst 300 index up 0.5 percent.

The premium investors demand to hold 10-year Spanish and Italian government bonds over benchmark German Bunds eased after Madrid sold slightly more than planned at a debt auction.

U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday on disappointment that the Federal Reserve offered no new measures to stimulate the economy and after a computer glitch at brokerage Knight Capital Group Inc triggered a spike in volatility shortly after the open. Knight shares rose 4.9 percent to $7.28 in before the market opened after falling to levels not seen since 2003 in the prior session.

S&P 500 futures rose 4 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 63 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 8.25 0 points.

Domestic economic data expected includes first-time claims for jobless benefits for the week ended July 28 at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a total of 370,000 new filings compared with 353,000 in the prior week.

The data comes on the heels of a stronger-than-expected ADP National Employment Report and before Friday's non-farm payrolls report for July.

At 10 a.m. (1400 GMT), a report on factory orders and revised durable goods orders for June is due.

Companies expected to report earnings include Clorox , Kraft Foods and Sunoco

According to Thomson Reuters data, of the 352 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings through Wednesday morning, 66.2 percent have beaten analysts' expectations. Over the past four quarters, 68 percent of companies beat estimates.

Retailers will also be in focus as companies report their monthly same-store sales results.

Global agribusiness group Monsanto Co has been awarded $1 billion in damages in a patent infringement trial against DuPont and its crop subsidiary, DuPont Pioneer.

Asian shares fell ahead of the ECB and after the U.S. Federal Reserve announcements.