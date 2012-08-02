* ECB announcement on tap
* Knight Capital up in pre-market after Wednesday's tumble
* Retailers to post monthly sales
* Futures up: Dow 63 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 8.25 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Aug 2 U.S. stock index futures rose on
Thursday ahead of a highly anticipated statement from the
European Central Bank that could spell out action to lower
borrowing costs for Italy and Spain in an effort to defend the
euro.
After last week's pledge by Mario Draghi to "do whatever it
takes" to save the euro, expectations for strong action have
been raised considerably, putting intense pressure on the ECB
president before the 7:45 a.m. (1145 GMT) announcement.
"The ECB certainly raised the expectation bar as high as it
can get," said Art Hogan, managing director of Lazard Capital
Markets in New York.
"They've got quite a job of satisfying investors because
unlike the Fed yesterday where you can actually placate
investors by looking ahead to the next meeting, the ECB has to
do something here and they have to do something substantive."
European shares rose in advance of the announcement, with
the the FTSEurofirst 300 index up 0.5 percent.
The premium investors demand to hold 10-year Spanish and
Italian government bonds over benchmark German Bunds eased
after Madrid sold slightly more than planned at a debt auction.
U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday on disappointment that the
Federal Reserve offered no new measures to stimulate the economy
and after a computer glitch at brokerage Knight Capital Group
Inc triggered a spike in volatility shortly after the
open. Knight shares rose 4.9 percent to $7.28 in before the
market opened after falling to levels not seen since 2003 in the
prior session.
S&P 500 futures rose 4 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 63
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 8.25 0 points.
Domestic economic data expected includes first-time claims
for jobless benefits for the week ended July 28 at 8:30 a.m.
(1230 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a total of
370,000 new filings compared with 353,000 in the prior week.
The data comes on the heels of a stronger-than-expected ADP
National Employment Report and before Friday's non-farm payrolls
report for July.
At 10 a.m. (1400 GMT), a report on factory orders and
revised durable goods orders for June is due.
Companies expected to report earnings include Clorox
, Kraft Foods and Sunoco
According to Thomson Reuters data, of the 352 companies in
the S&P 500 that have reported earnings through Wednesday
morning, 66.2 percent have beaten analysts' expectations. Over
the past four quarters, 68 percent of companies beat estimates.
Retailers will also be in focus as companies report their
monthly same-store sales results.
Global agribusiness group Monsanto Co has been
awarded $1 billion in damages in a patent infringement trial
against DuPont and its crop subsidiary, DuPont Pioneer.
Asian shares fell ahead of the ECB and after the U.S.
Federal Reserve announcements.