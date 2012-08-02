* ECB holds rates steady, Draghi conference on tap
* Knight Capital up in premarket after Wednesday's tumble
* Retailers to post monthly sales
* Futures up: Dow 47 pts, S&P 5.2 pts, Nasdaq 7 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Aug 2 U.S. stock index futures were
higher on Thursday after the European Central Bank held its main
interest rate at record lows, with investors awaiting a
statement from ECB President Mario Draghi for signs of further
action.
The ECB kept the rate at 0.75, waiting to see whether
inflation and the euro zone economy slow further before deciding
on any fresh cut in borrowing costs.
After last week's pledge by Draghi to "do whatever it takes"
to save the euro, expectations for strong action have been
raised considerably, putting intense pressure on the ECB
president before the 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) press conference.
"The ECB certainly raised the expectation bar as high as it
can get," said Art Hogan, managing director of Lazard Capital
Markets in New York.
"They've got quite a job of satisfying investors because
unlike the Fed yesterday where you can actually placate
investors by looking ahead to the next meeting, the ECB has to
do something here and they have to do something substantive."
European shares trimmed gains after the announcement, with
the FTSEurofirst 300 index up 0.5 percent.
U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday on disappointment that the
Federal Reserve offered no new measures to stimulate the economy
and after a computer glitch at brokerage Knight Capital Group
Inc triggered a spike in volatility shortly after the
open. Knight shares rose 2.6 percent to $7.12 in premarket
after falling to levels not seen since 2003 in the prior
session.
S&P 500 futures rose 5.2 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 47
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 7 points.
Domestic economic data expected includes first-time claims
for jobless benefits for the week ended July 28 at 8:30 a.m.
(1230 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a total of
370,000 new filings compared with 353,000 in the prior week.
The data comes on the heels of a stronger-than-expected ADP
National Employment Report and before Friday's non-farm payrolls
report for July.
At 10 a.m. (1400 GMT), a report on factory orders and
revised durable goods orders for June is due.
Companies expected to report earnings include Clorox
, Kraft Foods and Sunoco
According to Thomson Reuters data, of the 352 companies in
the S&P 500 that have reported earnings through Wednesday
morning, 66.2 percent have beaten analysts' expectations. Over
the past four quarters, 68 percent of companies beat estimates.
Retailers will also be in focus as companies report their
monthly same-store sales results. Early results showed discounts
and warm weather drew U.S. shoppers to malls in July, helping
many retailers report healthy sales gains in what is typically a
clearance month ahead of the back-to-school season.
Gap Inc jumped 7.9 percent to $31.73 after the
clothing retailer posted its July and second-quarter sales.
Global agribusiness group Monsanto Co has been
awarded $1 billion in damages in a patent infringement trial
against DuPont and its crop subsidiary, DuPont Pioneer.