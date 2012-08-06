* Knight secures funds for rescue, shares tumble
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, Aug 6 U.S. stocks hit a three-month
high on Monday as traders remained optimistic that the European
Central Bank would follow through on its plan to lower borrowing
costs in Spain and Italy.
The S&P 500 was trading at its highest since early May, near
the 1,400 level. A break above that level could boost investor
confidence.
Contributing to the perception of better sentiment on
Europe, inspectors from the International Monetary Fund, the
European Commission and the ECB concluded a visit to Greece on
Sunday saying the talks with the new coalition government were
productive.
Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos told a Spanish
newspaper that his country had covered its debts for the year
and was able to wait for further details of a European rescue
package.
Meanwhile, a group of investors will rescue embattled market
maker Knight Capital Group Inc in a $400 million deal
that keeps the company in business, Knight said on Monday, but
it comes at a huge cost to investors. Knight shares fell 23.5
percent to $3.09.
"Overnight, the international markets were on firmer
footing. We had some positive news coming out of Greece, we're
making some progress there, the bonds did okay, and although
Knight Capital is down today, there is a little bit of relief
that another large broker-dealer didn't shut its doors," said
Larry Peruzzi, senior equity trader at Cabrera Capital Markets
Inc in Boston.
"There was nothing to reverse the progress that we made
Friday."
Wall Street rallied on Friday with the S&P 500 closing its
fourth straight week of gains on a strong U.S. jobs report and
renewed hope European authorities would act to contain the euro
zone crisis through ECB purchases of Italian and Spanish bonds.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 78.29 points,
or 0.60 percent, to 13,174.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
gained 7.47 points, or 0.54 percent, to 1,398.46. The
Nasdaq Composite Index gained 23.87 points, or 0.80
percent, to 2,991.77.
Best Buy shares jumped 14.6 percent to $20.22 after
founder and former Chairman Richard Schulze offered to buy the
shares he does not already own in the electronics retailer for
$24 to $26 each.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp shares rose 12
percent to $64.80 after the information technology services
provider raised its full-year adjusted profit
forecast.
Of the 411 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported
second-quarter earnings through Monday morning, 67.4 percent
have reported earnings above analyst expectations, near the
four-quarter average of 68 percent, according to Thomson Reuters
data.