By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, Aug 6 U.S. stocks extended last week's
rally on Monday, hitting fresh three-month highs, as borrowing
costs fell in Spain and Italy in expectation of more European
Central Bank assistance for the troubled euro zone.
The S&P 500 reached its highest point since early May, near
the 1,400 level. A break above that could boost investor
confidence.
Sentiment in Spanish and Italian debt markets - at the
forefront of the three-year debt crisis - improved, as two-year
Spanish yields fell to 3.42 percent on Monday, less than half of
a late July high of over 7 percent.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi has said the
ECB plans to buy short-dated bonds to lower borrowing costs to
help Europe, which has been mired in a debt disaster. European
shares closed at four-month highs.
"If you listen to comments by Draghi, what he's indicating
is that we're here to help, but you need to raise your hand, and
by doing that, you're also committing yourself to austerity in
order to receive these monies," said Jonathan Golub, chief U.S.
equity strategist at UBS.
But Golub said central bank action alone was not a panacea,
and that his year-end target for the S&P 500 was 1,375, or
around 2 percent less than Monday's levels.
"My belief is that ultimately you need to do more than
simply supply liquidity to fix these issues. Look at Spain - the
economy is contracting, you have high unemployment, and while
this eliminates the pressure from high borrowing rates, it
doesn't solve those problems."
Meanwhile, a group of investors will rescue embattled market
maker Knight Capital Group Inc in a $400 million deal
that keeps the company in business, Knight said on Monday. But
it comes at a huge cost to investors. Knight shares fell 23
percent to $3.12.
Wall Street rallied on Friday with the S&P 500 marking its
fourth straight week of gains on a strong U.S. jobs report and
renewed hope that European authorities would act to contain the
euro zone's debt crisis through ECB purchases of Italian and
Spanish bonds.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 82.38 points,
or 0.63 percent, to 13,178.55. The S&P 500 Index gained
8.12 points, or 0.58 percent, to 1,399.11. The Nasdaq Composite
added 31.37 points, or 1.06 percent, to 2,999.27.
Best Buy shares jumped 11 percent to $19.58 after
Richard Schulze, the founder and former chairman, offered to buy
the shares he does not already own in the electronics retailer
for $24 to $26 each.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp shares rose 12
percent to $64.80 after the information technology services
provider raised its full-year adjusted profit
forecast.
Of the 411 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported
second-quarter earnings through Monday morning, 67.4 percent
have reported earnings above analysts' expectations, near the
four-quarter average of 68 percent, according to Thomson Reuters
data.