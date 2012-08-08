* MEMC shares rally after results

* Dean Foods to spin off unit, shares jump

* Futures off: Dow 14 pts, S&P 3.1 pts, Nasdaq 1 pt

NEW YORK, Aug 8 U.S. stock index futures dipped in low volume on Wednesday following three days of gains on Wall Street as traders awaited more signals about central bank action in the euro zone.

* Growing expectations the European Central Bank could act soon to contain the euro zone's debt crisis and a Federal Reserve seen ready to take measures to stimulate the economy have triggered a recent rally in equities, with the S&P 500 up for a fifth week running and at levels not seen since early May.

* Spanish benchmark 10-year yields briefly rose above 7 percent, underscoring the cautious tone from investors recently disappointed by lack of coordination from European officials in their efforts to reignite the economy.

* The Bank of England sharply cut its forecast for medium-term growth in Britain's economy but it gave little indication that it would rush to pour further stimulus into the economy.

* S&P 500 futures fell 3.1 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 14 points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 1 point.

* Shares of Dean Foods, which is spinning off a unit, jumped 27 percent in light premarket trading a day after the U.S. dairy company posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit.

* Shares of MEMC Electronic Materials Inc rallied 23 percent premarket after the silicon wafer maker reported a surprise quarterly profit on an adjusted basis.

* Investors awaited preliminary second-quarter productivity and unit labor costs due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey expect productivity to rise 1.3 percent versus a 0.9 percent decline in the revised Q1 report. Unit Labor costs are expected to rise 0.6 percent compared with a 1.3 percent rise in previous report.