NEW YORK Aug 9 U.S. stock index futures were
mixed on Thursday as doubts arose about when the European
Central Bank may start buying bonds to tackle the bloc's crisis
and how effective such a move can be.
* However, Chinese economic data kept alive talk that
central banks will intervene to support the global economy as
annual growth in factory output slowed to its weakest in more
than three years in July while annual consumer price inflation
hit a 30-month low.
* S&P 500 futures fell 1 point and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures were
unchanged and Nasdaq 100 futures added 3 points.
* Nestle, the world's biggest food group, said
first half results beat expectations and it expects pressure
from the high prices of basic foodstuffs to ease in the second
half of the year.
* Several private equity firms that have been approached to
join in a buyout of Best Buy are sitting on the fence,
private equity sources said, citing the lack of a tangible plan
by the retailer's founder Richard Schulze, and doubts about his
ability to pull the deal off.