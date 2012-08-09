* Chinese data leaves door open for more stimulus
* Nestle expects food price pressure to drop
* Futures off: Dow 20 pts, S&P 3 pts, Nasdaq 2 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Aug 9 U.S. stock index futures slipped
on Thursday as hopes about European Central Bank action to
tackle the bloc's crisis grew stale, giving way to angst after
European and U.S. equity benchmarks hit multi-month highs.
However, Chinese economic data kept alive talk that central
banks will intervene to support the global economy as annual
growth in factory output slowed to its weakest in more than
three years in July while annual consumer price inflation hit a
30-month low.
On the macro front, investors awaited weekly U.S. jobless
claims, due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT), as well as wholesale
inventories, due at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT).
The S&P 500, up for five weeks and near 4-year highs, has
risen as investors bet central banks, including the Federal
Reserve, will soon act in support of a stalling global economic
recovery.
"The Europeans indicated their strong support but have yet
to take any actual action, the Fed has indicated strong support
but is yet to take any action, leaving professional investors
fearful of shorting the market," said Rick Meckler, president of
investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in New York.
"But there aren't more reasons for investors to go much
longer either."
S&P 500 futures fell 3 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 20
points and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 2 points.
Nestle, the world's biggest food group, said
first-half results beat expectations and it expects pressure
from the high prices of basic foodstuffs to ease in the second
half of the year.
Kohl's Corp reported a better-than-expected
second-quarter profit despite weak sales as the department store
chain reined in its costs.
Several private equity firms that have been approached to
join in a buyout of Best Buy are sitting on the fence,
private equity sources said, citing the lack of a tangible plan
by the retailer's founder Richard Schulze, and doubts about his
ability to pull the deal off.