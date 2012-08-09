* Chinese data leaves door open for more stimulus
* National Oilwell Varco to buy Robbins & Myers
* Weekly jobless claims unexpectedly fall last week
* Futures: Dow up 10 pts, S&P off 1 pt, Nasdaq up 5 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Aug 9 Wall Street was set to open
little changed on Thursday as hopes about European Central Bank
action to tackle the bloc's crisis grew stale, giving way to
angst after European and U.S. equity benchmarks hit multi-month
highs.
However, Chinese economic data kept alive talk that central
banks will intervene to support the global economy as annual
growth in factory output slowed to its weakest in more than
three years in July while annual consumer price inflation hit a
30-month low.
The S&P 500, up for five weeks and also near four-year
highs, has risen as investors bet central banks, including the
Federal Reserve, will soon act in support of a stalling global
economic recovery.
"The Europeans indicated their strong support but have yet
to take any actual action, the Fed has indicated strong support
but is yet to take any action, leaving professional investors
fearful of shorting the market," said Rick Meckler, president of
LibertyView Capital Management in New York.
"There's individual stock stories that will continue to
impact industries, but absent that there really isn't much to
move this."
Government data showed the number of Americans filing new
claims for unemployment insurance unexpectedly fell last week,
suggesting a modest improvement in the labor market.
S&P 500 futures fell 1 point and were slightly below
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures were up 10
points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 5 points.
The S&P closed Wednesday at its highest since early May and
Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 was at a four-month high.
Kohl's Corp reported a better-than-expected
second-quarter profit despite weak sales as the department store
chain reined in its costs, but its shares fell 1.8 percent
premarket.
News Corp shares fell 3.3 percent in light
premarket trading a day after the media giant posted a quarterly
loss.
Beauty products maker Elizabeth Arden forecast 2013
profit above estimates on stronger sales and its shares jumped
15 percent in light trading.
Nestle, the world's biggest food group, said
first-half results beat expectations and it expects pressure
from the high prices of basic foodstuffs to ease in the second
half of the year. Its shares, traded in Switzerland, rose 3
percent.
Shares of Robbins & Myers jumped 27 percent in
premarket trading as National Oilwell Varco said it will
buy Robbins & Myers for $2.54 billion in cash.
Several private equity firms that have been approached to
join in a buyout of Best Buy are sitting on the fence,
private equity sources said, citing the lack of a tangible plan
by the retailer's founder Richard Schulze, and doubts about his
ability to pull the deal off.