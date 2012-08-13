* Japan's gross domestic product weaker-than-expected
* VIX hits five-month low
* Julius Baer to buy BofA's non-U.S. Merrill Lynch wealth
manager
* Indexes off: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 0.5 pct, Nasdaq 0.5 pct
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Aug 13 U.S. stocks fell on Monday
after six days of gains for the S&P 500 and as data showed
Japan's economy grew much less than expected in the second
quarter, a reminder of the headwinds faced by the global
economy.
Japan's gross domestic product expanded just 0.3 percent in
April-June, half the pace expected, raising doubts about the
strength of the recovery and highlighting the impact of Europe's
debt crisis on worldwide demand.
Traders are looking for direction, with the S&P 500 hovering
close to its highest in more than four years. Stocks' recent
gains have relied mainly on investor hopes for central bank
stimulus but also on tentative signs of life from the U.S. labor
and housing markets.
Much of the money entering the U.S. equity market since the
rally started in June has gone into defensive sectors. But
investors are eyeing early signs that more aggressive areas of
the market, such as small caps and cyclical sectors, are
starting to do better, a key factor if the rally is to continue.
"Those are the sectors that will need to lead to continue
the rally, whether they can do it on their own remains to be
seen. I'm not sure we will get out of the summer without a
pullback," said Janna Sampson, co-chief investment officer at
OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.
Sampson said she was still cautious over the potential for
developments in Europe's debt crisis to blindside the market and
said she would be closely watching data releases to see if
improvement in the U.S. labor market would continue.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 89.97
points, or 0.68 percent, to 13,117.98. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index dropped 7.22 points, or 0.51 percent, to 1,398.65.
The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 15.83 points, or 0.52
percent, to 3,005.03.
The benchmark S&P index had risen 3 percent over the prior
six sessions, its longest rally since December 2010, but gains
have slowed, with the index hovering at highs not seen since
May.
"It is encouraging that offensive areas of the market are
joining the rally," wrote Ari Wald, a technical analyst at Brown
Brothers Harriman in New York. "In particular, the Russell 2000
, the S&P 500 High-Beta Index, and the iShares
MSCI EAFE Index, broke above key resistance last week
and completed near-term bottoming formations."
"This 'risk-on' breakout should provide a tailwind for the
market and assist the S&P 500 in its attempt to move above its
1,420 April cycle high," he said. "A failure to confirm new
cycle highs in the coming weeks to months would create worrisome
multimonth divergences."
Late on Friday, the president of the San Francisco Federal
Reserve said the Fed should launch a fresh round of bond buying
to lower the U.S. unemployment rate more quickly, fuelling
speculation that the central bank could soon unveil a new round
of quantitative easing.
The CBOE VIX Volatility index, which is seen as a
proxy for investors' fears, fell 3.1 percent to 14.29, its
lowest level in five months. The decline was unusual as the
index typically moves inversely to the S&P 500. It suggested
investors were not overly worried about the market's outlook.
Swiss private bank Julius Baer is to buy Bank of
America's Merrill Lynch wealth manager outside the
United States, paying 860 million Swiss francs ($882 million)
for the loss-making business to boost by 40 percent its assets
managed. Julius Baer plans to raise 1.19 billion Swiss francs
($1.22 billion) in new capital for the deal.
Bank of America shares fell 0.4 percent to $7.70.
Sysco Corp shares gained 4.1 percent at $30.01
before market's open after the food distributor reported
fourth-quarter earnings.
According to Thomson Reuters data through Monday, of the 454
companies in the S&P 500 that have reported second-quarter
earnings to date 68 percent have reported earnings above analyst
expectations, matching the beat rate for the last four quarters.
Comverse Technology Inc said it had agreed to be
acquired by Verint Systems Inc following the planned
spin-off of its Comverse Inc telecom business. Comverse shares
fell 1 percent to $5.65.
Japan's Tokyo Electron Limited said it will acquire
chip-equipment maker FSI International Inc for $252.5
million in cash to add a key technology to its chipmaking
capabilities. FSI's shares rose 52 percent.