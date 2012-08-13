* Japan's gross domestic product weaker than expected
* Tesoro eyes West Coast empire with BP refinery deal;
shares jump
* CBOE VIX falls, suggesting market not overly worried on
outlook
* Indexes off: Dow 0.5 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.2 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Aug 13 U.S. stocks fell on Monday
after six days of gains for the S&P 500 and as Japanese data
showed their economy grew much less than expected in the second
quarter, a reminder of the headwinds faced by the global
economy.
The benchmark index had risen 3 percent over the prior six
sessions, its longest rally since December 2010, but gains have
slowed, with the index hovering at highs not seen since May. The
S&P 500 was still up 1.6 percent for the month.
"Coming off the heels of a light week on the economic front,
the markets remain in what some have called a state of 'melting
up.' Whether the market's strength is artificially induced or
not, the greater risk for traders at the moment is in missing
out on the upside," said Randy Frederick, Managing Director of
Active Trading & Derivatives at Charles Schwab.
With "the European Central Bank, the U.S. Federal Reserve
and the People's Bank of China all standing in the wings ready
to take action to support their respective economies, the
downside risks in the market have been greatly reduced at the
moment," he added.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 65.34
points, or 0.49 percent, at 13,142.61. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 5.24 points, or 0.37 percent, at 1,400.63.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 6.70 points, or 0.22
percent, at 3,014.16.
Japan's gross domestic product expanded just 0.3 percent in
the April-June period, half the pace expected, raising doubts
about the strength of the recovery and highlighting the impact
of Europe's debt crisis on worldwide demand.
But the CBOE VIX Volatility index, which is seen as a
proxy for investors' fears, fell 3.5 percent to 14.22. The
decline was unusual as the index typically moves inversely to
the S&P 500, suggesting investors were not overly concerned
about the market's outlook.
Late on Friday, the head of the San Francisco Federal
Reserve said the Fed should launch a fresh round of bond buying
to lower the U.S. unemployment rate more quickly, fueling
speculation that the central bank could soon unveil a new round
of quantitative easing.
Much of the money entering the U.S. equity market since the
rally started in June has gone into defensive sectors. But
investors are eyeing early signs that more aggressive areas of
the market -- such as small-caps and cyclical sectors -- are
starting to do better, a key factor if the rally is to continue.
"Those are the sectors that will need to lead to continue
the rally, whether they can do it on their own remains to be
seen. I'm not sure we will get out of the summer without a
pullback," said Janna Sampson, co-chief investment officer at
OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.
Sampson said she was still cautious over the potential for
developments in Europe's debt crisis to blindside the market,
adding she would be closely watching data releases to see if
improvement in the U.S. labor market would continue.
"It is encouraging that offensive areas of the market are
joining the rally," wrote Ari Wald, a technical analyst at Brown
Brothers Harriman in New York. "In particular, the Russell 2000
, the S&P 500 High-Beta Index, and the iShares
MSCI EAFE Index, broke above key resistance last week
and completed near-term bottoming formations."
"This 'risk-on' breakout should provide a tailwind for the
market and assist the S&P 500 in its attempt to move above its
1,420 April cycle high," he said. "A failure to confirm new
cycle highs in the coming weeks to months would create worrisome
multimonth divergences."
Tesoro Corp moved on Monday to create the biggest
U.S. refining empire in the Pacific Basin with a $2.5 billion
deal to buy BP's Carson plant in the isolated California
market. Shares in Tesoro rose 8.8 percent to $38.64 while
U.S.-listed shares of BP fell 0.5 percent to $42.17.
According to Thomson Reuters data through Monday, of the 454
companies in the S&P 500 that have reported second-quarter
earnings to date 68 percent have reported earnings above analyst
expectations, matching the beat rate for the last four quarters.