* Wal-Mart falls after earnings

* Jobless claims edge higher, July housing starts fall

* Facebook falls as lockup of some insider shares ends

* Indexes up: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq up 0.6 pct

By Edward Krudy

NEW YORK, Aug 16 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday after Cisco Systems, the world's largest network equipment maker, announced a big hike in its dividend after posting earnings that beat Wall Street forecasts.

Cisco Systems Inc rose 8 percent after the company said it would hike its dividend 75 percent after surprisingly strong results late Wednesday. The dividend increase countered a gloomy outlook from Cicso on the debt crisis and recession in Europe.

"I really like the announcement that they are returning 50 percent of their free cash flow to share holders," said Paul Hogan, a portfolio manager at FAM Funds in Cobleskill, New York. "Increasing the dividend by 75 percent, that is a huge statement."

Gains were capped as Wal-Mart shed 3.3 percent to $72.03. The world's largest retailer posted a bigger-than-expected jump in quarterly profit but forecast full-year earnings that could fall short of Wall Street expectations.

Wal-Mart traditionally marks the end of the U.S. earnings season. Thomson Reuters data shows that of the 468 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings through Thursday morning, 68 percent beat analysts' expectations, about the same rate as over the past four quarters.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 38.04 points, or 0.29 percent, to 13,202.82. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 4.91 points, or 0.35 percent, to 1,410.44. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 17.34 points, or 0.57 percent, to 3,048.27.

Earnings took center stage given the economic data was largely in line with forecasts. The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits edged higher last week although a longer trend fell close to a four-year low, indicating a slowly healing jobs market.

But housing starts unexpectedly dropped 1.1 percent last month as the industry continues to have trouble finding its footing despite some recent signs of life in the sector.

The S&P capped its longest string of gains since December 2010 on Aug. 10, boosted by expectations of more stimulus from central banks in the United States and euro zone to stimulate their respective economies in September. But the index has stalled, unable to convincingly break clear of the 1,400 level.

Facebook Inc declined 6 percent to $19.94 as shares hit the market after the expiration of a lockup period, which had prevented sales by some insiders.

Retailer Sears Holdings Corp reported a quarterly loss in line with Wall Street estimates as lower expenses offset weak sales. Shares rose 6.1 percent to $60.08.

Dollar Tree fell 3.3 percent to $48.33 after the discount retailer posted second-quarter earnings and forecast quarterly earnings and sales below analysts' expectations.

Ross Stores Inc slipped 0.7 percent to $68.02 after the company forecast full-year earnings below analysts expectations, even as the low-priced apparel retailer's quarterly profit met expectations.

Applied Materials forecast current-quarter revenue below expectations and its chief executive hinted the top chip-gear maker could shed poorly performing non-core businesses. Its shares rose 0.6 percent to $11.86.

Indenix Pharmaceuticals Inc plunged 28.6 percent to $5.93 after the company's experimental hepatitis C drug was placed on a partial hold by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said its business activity index rose to minus 7.1 from minus 12.9 in July, its fourth straight month of contraction and shy of economists' expectations for minus 5. A report from the New York Federal Reserve on Wednesday showed factory activity in New York state contracted in August for the first time since October 2011.