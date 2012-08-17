* U.Mich consumer sentiment survey, leading indicators on
tap
* Futures up: Dow off 7 pts, S&P off 1.8 pts, Nasdaq up 5
pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Aug 17 U.S. stock indexes edged lower
on Friday after the S&P managed its biggest gain in two weeks
and ahead of reports on consumer mindset and a gauge of leading
economic indicators.
* Investors awaited the Thomson Reuters/University of
Michigan surveys' August preliminary consumer sentiment index,
due at 9:55 a.m. (1355 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey
expect a reading of 72.4 compared with 72.3 in the final July
report.
* Shortly thereafter at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT) the Conference
Board releases its report on July leading economic indicators.
Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a 0.2 percent rise
compared with a 0.3 percent drop in June.
* The S&P capped its longest run of gains since December
2010 on Aug. 10, boosted by the anticipation of more stimulus
from central banks in the United States and euro zone to
stimulate their respective economies in September.
* The S&P 500 had remained flat in the following sessions,
slipping 0.2 percent, until Thursday when comments from German
Chancellor Angela Merkel reinforced investor expectations for
action and lifted the benchmark index to its biggest percentage
gain since August 3 and its highest level in four months.
* S&P 500 futures fell 1.8 points and were slightly
below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 7
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 5 points.
* European stocks extended gains, with the FTSEurofirst 300
index of top European shares hitting a 13-month high,
boosted by growing expectation that the worst of the euro zone
crisis might be over.
* Gap will garner attention after posting higher
quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by bright colored jeans and
tight inventories, and the clothing retailer also raised its
full-year forecast.
* Marvell Technology Group Ltd dropped 8.5 percent
to $11.24 in light premarket trade after the chipmaker posted
second-quarter earnings and said current-quarter results may
miss expectations.
* Network storage equipment maker Brocade Communication
Systems Inc's third-quarter results beat Wall Street
estimates, boosted by a 13 percent rise in storage equipment
sales, and the company said its chief executive intends to
resign.
* Technology products distributor ScanSource Inc
forecast first-quarter profit well below analysts' estimates,
mainly on weak sales in Europe.
* Weak shipping rates weighed on DryShips Inc's DRYS.O
quarterly results, taking the shine off a jump in demand at its
drilling unit Ocean Rig UDW .
* Thomson Reuters data shows that of the 468 companies in
the S&P 500 that have reported earnings through Thursday
morning, 68 percent beat analysts' expectations, about the same
rate as over the past four quarters.
* Asian stocks rose after Merkel's comments supporting the
ECB's efforts to contain the euro zone debt crisis.