* Consumer sentiment survey, leading indicators top expectations

* Retailer Gap climbs after earnings

* Indexes up: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Aug 17 U.S. stocks rose slightly in light trading on Friday after recording the biggest gain in two weeks on Thursday as data just beat economists' expectations.

The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey for August rose to its highest since May to 73.6, buoyed by sales at retailers and low mortgage rates.

Separately, the Conference Board said its leading economic index climbed 0.4 percent, reversing a 0.4 percent decline in June and pointing to slow growth through the end of 2012.

"It's interesting because we've had this mixed bag from the economic data. Today's is a good step and yesterday was a little disappointing, with the housing data, so we are all just kind of wondering, is this recovery real?" said Ryan Detrick, senior technical strategist, Schaeffer's Investment Research in Cincinnati, Ohio.

"At the same time, it is August, so we are kind of taking a breath and getting ready for the Fed." Federal Reserve policymakers could give clues to future actions at a conference at the end of August.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 16.40 points, or 0.12 percent, to 13,266.51. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 1.54 points, or 0.11 percent, to 1,417.05. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 4.53 points, or 0.15 percent, to 3,066.92.

Trading volume, which has been meager over the past several sessions during a seasonally slow period, could be even lighter heading into the weekend.

The S&P rallied for six days through Aug. 10, its longest run of gains since December 2010, boosted by the anticipation of more actions from central banks in the United States and euro zone to stimulate their respective economies in September.

The S&P 500 recorded its biggest percentage gain since Aug. 3 to a four-month peak on Thursday after comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel reinforced investor expectations for action to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

Gap advanced 4.5 percent to $35.90 after the clothing retailer posted a higher quarterly profit and raised its full-year forecast. The Morgan Stanley retail index gained 1.2 percent.

Ann Inc surged 17.2 percent to $32.97 after the parent of Ann Taylor and LOFT stores reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit for the eighth time in a row.

Foot Locker Inc gained 1.9 percent to $35.13 after the athletic footwear retailer posted second-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street estimates.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd dropped 15.5 percent to $10.38 after the chipmaker posted second-quarter earnings and said current-quarter results may miss expectations.

J.M. Smucker Co, climbed 4.8 percent to $82.73 after the maker of Folgers coffee and Jif peanut butter, posted better-than-expected quarterly results as price cuts helped demand.

Thomson Reuters data shows that of the 475 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings through Friday morning, 68 percent beat analysts' expectations, about the same rate as over the past four quarters.