* Consumer sentiment survey, leading indicators top
expectations
* Retailer Gap climbs after earnings
* Indexes up: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Aug 17 U.S. stocks rose slightly in
light trading on Friday after recording the biggest gain in two
weeks on Thursday as data just beat economists' expectations.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan consumer
sentiment survey for August rose to its highest since May to
73.6, buoyed by sales at retailers and low mortgage rates.
Separately, the Conference Board said its leading economic
index climbed 0.4 percent, reversing a 0.4 percent decline in
June and pointing to slow growth through the end of 2012.
"It's interesting because we've had this mixed bag from the
economic data. Today's is a good step and yesterday was a little
disappointing, with the housing data, so we are all just kind of
wondering, is this recovery real?" said Ryan Detrick, senior
technical strategist, Schaeffer's Investment Research in
Cincinnati, Ohio.
"At the same time, it is August, so we are kind of taking a
breath and getting ready for the Fed." Federal Reserve
policymakers could give clues to future actions at a conference
at the end of August.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 16.40 points,
or 0.12 percent, to 13,266.51. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
added 1.54 points, or 0.11 percent, to 1,417.05. The
Nasdaq Composite Index rose 4.53 points, or 0.15
percent, to 3,066.92.
Trading volume, which has been meager over the past several
sessions during a seasonally slow period, could be even lighter
heading into the weekend.
The S&P rallied for six days through Aug. 10, its longest
run of gains since December 2010, boosted by the anticipation of
more actions from central banks in the United States and euro
zone to stimulate their respective economies in September.
The S&P 500 recorded its biggest percentage gain since Aug.
3 to a four-month peak on Thursday after comments from German
Chancellor Angela Merkel reinforced investor expectations for
action to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.
Gap advanced 4.5 percent to $35.90 after the
clothing retailer posted a higher quarterly profit and raised
its full-year forecast. The Morgan Stanley retail index
gained 1.2 percent.
Ann Inc surged 17.2 percent to $32.97 after the
parent of Ann Taylor and LOFT stores reported
higher-than-expected quarterly profit for the eighth time in a
row.
Foot Locker Inc gained 1.9 percent to $35.13 after
the athletic footwear retailer posted second-quarter earnings
that topped Wall Street estimates.
Marvell Technology Group Ltd dropped 15.5 percent
to $10.38 after the chipmaker posted second-quarter earnings and
said current-quarter results may miss expectations.
J.M. Smucker Co, climbed 4.8 percent to $82.73 after
the maker of Folgers coffee and Jif peanut butter, posted
better-than-expected quarterly results as price cuts helped
demand.
Thomson Reuters data shows that of the 475 companies in the
S&P 500 that have reported earnings through Friday morning, 68
percent beat analysts' expectations, about the same rate as over
the past four quarters.