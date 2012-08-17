* CBOE VIX volatility index at 5-yr lows
* Facebook, Groupon hit new lows
* Retailer Gap climbs after earnings
* Indexes up: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.3
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Aug 17 U.S. stocks edged higher on
Friday with traders eyeing a breakout to a new four-year peak
and a new all-time high for Apple shares boosting the
market.
The S&P 500 jumped above the closely watched 1,400 level in
the last session, posting its biggest gain in two weeks and
lining the index up for a move to its highest level since May
2008, just a handful of points above current levels.
The CBOE VIX volatility index, seen as a measure of
investors concern on Wall Street, hit a 5-year low, down 5.7
percent to 13.47 in a sign that investors are less concerned
about risk than they have been.
With few news headlines and light participation during peak
holiday season, traders are increasingly taking their cues from
market technicals. The S&P 500 needs to close above 1,419.04,
the index's April high to make a new four-year high.
"We continue to consolidate our gains up at these levels,"
said David Lutz, managing director of trading, Stifel Nicolaus
Capital Markets in Baltimore. "We could easily see consolidation
between 1,400 and 1,425 over the next week before we break up to
the 1,425-1,450 range."
Shares in Apple jumped to an all-time intraday high, rising
1.2 percent to $644.13. Broker Jefferies raised its price target
on the stock to $900 from $800 and gave it a 'buy' rating.
"More price targets are going up on the Street on Apple and
more people are talking about the (Apple) television, so I think
that's a gorilla holding the market up to a degree," said Lutz.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 16.86 points,
or 0.13 percent, to 13,266.97. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 1.08 points, or 0.08 percent, to 1,416.59. The
Nasdaq Composite Index added 7.91 points, or 0.26
percent, to 3,070.30.
Facebook shares continued to slide after the expiration of a
lockup period on some of the company's stock following its
initial public offering. The shares fell as much as 4.3 percent
to a record low of $19.01.
Groupon Inc also slumped 9.6 percent to a new low
on Friday after Evercore Partners analyst Ken Sena downgraded
shares of the largest daily deal company and set a $3 price
target on the stock. It fell 49 cents to $4.51.
The S&P 500 has risen 2.6 percent in August and nearly 11
percent since a year low in June as traders eye some encouraging
U.S. jobs data and highly anticipated policy meeting at the
European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve in September.
The economic data on Wednesday was mixed and did little to
provide direction for the market.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan consumer
sentiment survey for August rose to its highest since May to
73.6, buoyed by sales at retailers and low mortgage rates.
Separately, the Conference Board said its leading economic
index climbed 0.4 percent, reversing a 0.4 percent decline in
June and pointing to slow growth through the end of 2012.
"It's interesting because we've had this mixed bag from the
economic data. Today's is a good step and yesterday was a little
disappointing, with the housing data, so we are all just kind of
wondering, is this recovery real?" said Ryan Detrick, senior
technical strategist, Schaeffer's Investment Research in
Cincinnati, Ohio.
"At the same time, it is August, so we are kind of taking a
breath and getting ready for the Fed." Federal Reserve
policymakers could give clues to future actions at a conference
at the end of August.
Trading volume, which has been meager over the past several
sessions during a seasonally slow period, could be even lighter
heading into the weekend. This week has seen the lowest and
second lowest full-day trading volumes of the year.
The low was hit on Monday with just 4.54 billion shares
changing hands across the Nasdaq, the NYSE and the Amex, about
two thirds of the daily average this year.
The S&P rallied for six days through Aug. 10, its longest
run of gains since December 2010, boosted by the anticipation of
more actions from central banks in the United States and euro
zone to stimulate their respective economies in September.
The S&P 500 recorded its biggest percentage gain since Aug.
3 to a four-month peak on Thursday after comments from German
Chancellor Angela Merkel reinforced investor expectations for
action to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.
Gap advanced 5.1 percent to $36.10 after the
clothing retailer posted a higher quarterly profit and raised
its full-year forecast. The Morgan Stanley retail index
gained 1.2 percent.
Marvell Technology Group Ltd dropped 15 percent to
$10.43 after the chipmaker posted second-quarter earnings and
said current-quarter results may miss expectations.