* Aetna to buy Coventry Health Care for $5.7 billion
* Chicago Fed national activity index on tap
* Futures: S&P 500 off 1.2 pts, Dow off 18 pts; Nasdaq up 3
pts
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Aug 20 Wall Street was set to open
little changed on Monday after posting six weeks of gains, but
insurer Aetna's purchase of rival Coventry Health Care
for $5.7 billion showed companies are still seeing value
in the market.
The European Central Bank sought to quash speculation about
the shape of its planned bond-buying program, saying it was
misleading to talk about decisions that had not yet been taken.
That looked set to pressure the market somewhat as investors
anticipate concrete action from the ECB.
Coventry shares jumped 18 percent to $41.30 after Aetna said
it will pay a total value of $41.10 per share for the company,
putting the deal at a 20.4 percent premium to the stock's Friday
closing price. The deal is the latest in a string of
multibillion-dollar acquisitions in the U.S. healthcare sector.
The S&P 500 closed its sixth week of gains on Friday,
closing in on four-year highs, as investors wait for the
European Central Bank to take steps to control the euro crisis
in September. Last week the index broke away from the 1,400
level where it had stalled for much of August.
"You can basically see the light at the end of the tunnel,"
said Jack de Gan, chief investment officer at Harbor Advisory
Corp in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. "We have room ... for the
market to trade to 1,500 by the end of the year on the S&P."
The latest edition of Der Spiegel said the ECB is discussing
interest rate thresholds for individual euro zone countries with
a view to intervening if the premium over German bonds is
exceeded. In its latest comments the ECB stopped short of ruling
out the report outright.
S&P 500 futures fell 1.2 points but were slightly
above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell
18 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 3 points.
"There is a better feeling out there that there is a sense
of more unity growing within the EU, and it is being backed by
the ECB," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at
Rockwell Global Capital in New York. "Over the next week or so
we are looking at 1,435 to 1,450 on the S&P."
CME Group Inc, the biggest U.S. futures exchange
operator, said on Monday it was applying to the British
Financial Services Authority for approval to open in the middle
of next year a London-based market trading currency
futures.
Lowe's Cos Inc reported weaker-than-expected
quarterly results and cut its profit outlook for the fiscal year
as the world's second-largest home improvement chain lost market
share to larger rival Home Depot Inc. The shares fell 6
percent in premarket trading.
Struggling retailer Best Buy Co Inc said its
founder, Richard Schulze, has turned down an offer from the
board to conduct due diligence in connection with his proposal
to take the company private at a valuation of more than $8
billion. The shares fell 5 percent before the opening bell.
The global economic outlook is more uncertain now than at
the start of the financial crisis in late 2008, Doug Oberhelman,
chief executive of Caterpillar, the world's largest
maker of construction equipment, said on Monday.