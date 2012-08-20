* Aetna to buy Coventry Health Care for $5.6 billion
* ECB seeks to quash speculation about its bond-buying
program
* Indexes: Dow off 0.3 pct, S&P off 0.4 pct, Nasdaq off 0.5
pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Aug 20 U.S. stocks edged lower on
Monday as investors took a breather after Wall Street posted six
consecutive weeks of gains.
In addition, the European Central Bank threw cold water on
hopes for further easing soon to stimulate the economy. In
response to a German magazine report this weekend about ECB
bond-buying, a central bank spokesman said it was misleading to
talk about decisions that had not yet been taken.
Limiting market losses was a major acquisition in the
healthcare industry. Aetna Inc said it would buy
Coventry Health Care Inc for $5.6 billion.
"Following six straight weeks of gains for the S&P 500 and
Dow industrials, stocks enter the new week in an overbought
condition," said Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at
Baird.
"Investor sentiment has turned more optimistic in recent
weeks. This could be problematic, given that sentiment is
approaching extreme optimism at a time when the seasonal
headwinds begin to surface," he said.
Bittles said the summer rally has broadened, with the best
gains coming the past two weeks as the number of S&P 500
industry groups moving up improved to 77 percent last week from
72 percent the previous week and 69 percent two weeks ago. But,
he added, "September's legacy as the weakest month of the year
for stocks is well documented."
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 38.23
points, or 0.29 percent, at 13,236.97. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 5.30 points, or 0.37 percent, at 1,412.86.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 14.41 points, or
0.47 percent, at 3,062.18.
Coventry shares jumped more than 19 percent to $41.61 after
Aetna said it will pay $41.10 per share for the company, putting
the deal at about 20 percent premium to the stock's Friday
closing price. The deal is the latest in a string of
multibillion-dollar acquisitions in the U.S. healthcare sector.
Aetna shares rose nearly 5 percent to $39.84.
The S&P 500 closed its sixth week of gains on Friday,
closing in on four-year highs, as investors wait for the ECB to
take steps to control the euro crisis in September. Last week
the index broke away from the 1,400 level where it had stalled
for much of August.
The latest edition of Der Spiegel said the ECB is discussing
interest rate thresholds for individual euro zone countries with
a view to intervening if the premium over German bonds is
exceeded. In its latest comments the ECB stopped short of ruling
out the report outright.
CME Group Inc, the biggest U.S. futures exchange
operator, said on Monday it was applying to the British
Financial Services Authority for approval to open in the middle
of next year a London-based market trading currency
futures. Its stock rose 0.2 percent to $54.04.
Lowe's Cos Inc reported weaker-than-expected
quarterly results and cut its profit outlook for the fiscal year
as the world's second-largest home improvement chain lost market
share to larger rival Home Depot Inc. The shares fell 4.3
percent to $26.68.
Struggling retailer Best Buy Co Inc said its
founder, Richard Schulze, has turned down an offer from the
board to conduct due diligence in connection with his proposal
to take the company private at a valuation of more than $8
billion. The shares fell 7.1 percent to $18.83.
The global economic outlook is more uncertain now than at
the start of the financial crisis in late 2008, Doug Oberhelman,
chief executive of Caterpillar, the world's largest
maker of construction equipment, said on Monday. Caterpillar's
shares lost 0.8 percent to $89.32.