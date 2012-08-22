* Dell slashes full-year outlook
* Japan export data weak
* UPS extends offer period for TNT
* Futures down: S&P 4.2 pts, Dow 31 pts, Nasdaq 8 pts
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Aug 22 U.S. stock index futures eased
on Wednesday as weak export data from Japan underscored the
headwinds facing the global economy, while Greece was beginning
a series of meetings with European officials aimed at securing
more time to push through reforms.
Japan's exports slumped the most in six months in July as
shipments to Europe and China tumbled, adding to concerns over
global demand after a string of dire trade figures from Asia's
export engines.
"Japan's numbers were terrible, their exports to Europe just
disintegrated," said Paul Mendelsohn, chief investment
strategist at Windham Financial Services in Charlotte, Vermont.
"The Japanese numbers confirm what we already know - that Europe
and China are slowing down."
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras starts a European charm
offensive with talks to persuade euro zone chief Jean-Claude
Juncker that the debt-laden nation has the will to ram through
unpopular reforms and deserves more time to do it.
Stocks have rallied over the summer partly on signs of
strength in the U.S. economy and partly on the belief that the
European Central Bank will act to prop up the euro zone. The
Japanese data, while not undermining that thesis, did sound a
note of caution.
S&P 500 futures fell 4.2 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 31
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 8 points.
Toll Brothers Inc, the largest luxury homebuilder in
the United States, reported a higher quarterly profit and a
sharp jump in new orders amid a recovery in the housing market.
The shares rose 3.4 percent.
Dell Inc - The No. 2 U.S. PC maker - warned of a
challenging second half and slashed its full-year earnings
outlook as customers cut back on computer purchases ahead of the
launch of Microsoft's Windows 8 software. Dell's shares fell 5.2
percent.
The S&P 500 hit a four-year intraday high on Tuesday before
reversing gains and finishing in negative territory in a sign
the index could struggle at these higher levels without new
catalysts. Some investors are also worried about the potential
for a swift reversal as has happened in the recent past.
"Is something going to happen over the next couple of days
or weeks that continues this pattern we've had that every time
we get up to this level it's not sustainable," said Mendelsohn.
European shares fell on Wednesday. Cyclical stocks led the
decline on growth concerns fueled by the weak export data from
Japan. But expectations of more stimulus measures by central
banks capped losses. The FTSEurofirst fell 0.8 percent.
The euro fell to a session low against the dollar as some
investors took profit on the single currency's rally to a
seven-week high the previous day.
United Parcel Service will extend the offer period
for Dutch rival TNT Express to Nov. 9 because
antitrust conditions will not be met before the original
deadline of the end of this month.
Shares in Sunrise Senior Living rose 60 percent to
$14.20 after Health Care REIT Inc said it would acquire
the company for $ 14.50 per share.
Japan posted an 8.1 percent annual fall in exports, far
deeper than economists' median forecast of a 2.9 percent drop. A
25.1 percent plunge in exports to the struggling European Union,
the biggest such drop since Oct 2009, saw Japan post a record
trade deficit with the region.