* Dell slashes full-year outlook, shares slide

* Toll Brothers shares hit 5-1/2 year high

* Fed minutes from July 31-Aug 1 meeting on tap

* Indexes down: S&P 0.5 pct, Dow 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Aug 22 U.S. stocks declined on Wednesday as weak export data from Japan and Greece's meetings this week with European Union officials gave investors reasons to pull back after the recent rally.

Japan's exports slumped the most in six months in July as shipments to Europe and China tumbled, adding to concerns over global demand.

Uncertainty lingered over the effectiveness of Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras' attempts to convince other European officials his country should be given more time to meet targets for deficit cuts.

The S&P 500 hit its highest level in more than four years on Tuesday but failed to hold peak and the index closed in the red. However, its steady move higher has lifted short-term support to the 1,400 level, although the index may need a positive catalyst to extend the rally.

"The market has reached, after months of ending higher, an exhaustion point, and we are in this wait-and-see mode before some of the catalysts that we have been waiting for such as Jackson Hole, the ECB, the Fed and German constitution court will arrive and it will be interesting see what happens," James Dailey, portfolio manger at TEAM Asset Strategy fund in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, said.

The Jackson Hole, Wyoming, meeting of central bankers and economists at the end of the month is seen as possibly the next big market catalyst, followed by the European Central Bank's Sept. 6 meeting and the German constitutional court's vote to ratify the euro zone rescue fund six days later.

Among the most traded U.S. stocks Wednesday was Dell Inc , down 6.8 percent to $11.50 a day after the No. 2 U.S. PC maker warned of a challenging second half and slashed its full-year earnings outlook. The NYSEArca computer hardware index lost 1.6 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 71.72 points, or 0.54 percent, to 13,131.86. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 5.55 points, or 0.39 percent, to 1,407.62. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 8.24 points, or 0.27 percent, to 3,059.02.

The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its meeting at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT). Investors will parse them for signs that members are moving closer to new stimulus measures or, conversely, toward raising interest rates sooner than expected.

Toll Brothers Inc shares rose to their highest since February 2007 after the largest U.S. luxury homebuilder reported a higher quarterly profit and a sharp jump in new orders. The stock was up 3.1 percent at $32.80 and the PHLX housing sector index added 1.6 percent.

Continuing a string of bullish housing sector data, U.S. home resales rose in July as low interest rates and a modest improvement in the labor market helped home buying conditions.

Shares of Sunrise Senior Living surged 59.1 percent to $14.21 after Health Care REIT Inc said it would acquire the company for $14.50 per share. Health Care shares dipped 3.2 percent to $57.85.