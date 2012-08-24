* ECB mulls setting target bands for bond yields - sources
* Autodesk shares tumble after results disappoint
* Durable goods headline number surges, details mixed
* Indexes: Dow up 0.6 pct; S&P up 0.5 pct, Nasdaq up 0.5 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Aug 24 U.S. stocks rose on Friday on
news that the European Central Bank is considering setting
yield band targets in a new bond buying program that could help
contain borrowing costs for Greece and Spain.
Major U.S. stock indexes, which were lower to flat earlier
in the session, posted sharp gains following the news, but the
S&P 500 was still on track to end the week about 0.7 percent
down.
Setting yield band targets would allow the ECB to keep its
strategy shielded and avoid speculators trying to cash in,
central bank sources told Reuters on Friday. Setting a band is
an option gaining in favor among central bankers, but the
decision would not be made before the ECB's Sept. 6 policy
meeting, the sources said.
"Anytime we get comments out of Europe that create a
perception that they are working diligently to solve the debt
issue, the euro starts to rally, the dollar goes lower and in
return, our equity markets move higher," said Randy Frederick,
managing director of active trading at Charles Schwab.
"I'm not sure if this will have lasting impact on the market
but one thing for sure is that the market was sort of in this
consolidation mode before this news came out."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 84.25 points,
or 0.65 percent, at 13,141.71. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 7.45 points, or 0.53 percent, at 1,409.53. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 17.88 points, or 0.59
percent, at 3,071.28.
The S&P 500 briefly fell below the 1,400 level earlier in
the morning following cautious comments from German Chancellor
Angela Merkel about Greece staying in the euro zone.
It was the first time in two weeks the benchmark dipped
below that level. The index hasn't closed below 1,400 since the
first Monday of August and was on track for only its first
weekly decline in seven.
Trading volume was expected to be low until the annual
economic symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Fed Chairman
Ben Bernanke and ECB President Mario Draghi will speak next
week.
Data showed new orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured
goods surged in July, even as declines in a gauge of planned
business spending pointed to a slowing growth trend in
manufacturing.
The mixed data added to the market uncertainty on whether
the Federal Reserve will soon act in support of the economy.
Autodesk shares were downgraded by various
brokerages a day after the design software maker's quarterly
results fell short of expectations for the first time in nearly
two years. Shares tumbled 15.2 percent to $30.27.
Supervalu shares jumped 9.9 percent to $2.33 as its
advisers sought potential buyers to bid for the entire business,
even as several suitors have inquired about individual parts of
the U.S. grocery company, according to a Bloomberg report.