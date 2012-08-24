* ECB mulls setting target bands for bond yields - sources
* Bernanke's letter: Fed has more scope to supply stimulus
* Autodesk shares tumble after results disappoint
* Durable goods headline number surges, details mixed
* Dow up 0.6 pct, S&P 500 up 0.6 pct, Nasdaq up 0.5 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Aug 24 U.S. stocks rose on Friday on
news that the European Central Bank is considering setting
yield band targets in a new bond- buying program that could help
contain borrowing costs for Greece, Spain and other debt-laden
euro-zone countries.
Further boosting investor sentiment, U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed has room to deliver
additional monetary stimulus to boost the U.S. economy. Bernanke
made the comment in a letter to a congressional oversight panel.
The three major U.S. stock indexes, which were lower to flat
earlier in the session, posted sharp gains following the news,
but the S&P 500 was still on track to end the week down about
0.6 percent.
Setting yield-band targets would let the ECB keep its
strategy shielded and avoid speculators trying to cash in,
central bank sources told Reuters on Friday. Setting a band is
an option gaining favor among central bankers, but the decision
would not be made before the ECB's Sept. 6 policy meeting, the
sources said.
"Any time we get comments out of Europe that create a
perception that they are working diligently to solve the debt
issue, the euro starts to rally, the dollar goes lower and in
return, our equity markets move higher," said Randy Frederick,
managing director of active trading at Charles Schwab, in
Austin, Texas.
"I'm not sure if this will have lasting impact on the
market, but one thing for sure is that the market was sort of in
this consolidation mode before this news came out."
The S&P 500 briefly fell below the 1,400 level earlier in
the morning following cautious comments from German Chancellor
Angela Merkel about Greece staying in the euro zone.
It was the first time in two weeks that the benchmark S&P
500 had dipped below 1,400. The index hasn't closed below 1,400
since the first Monday of August. It was on track for only its
first weekly decline in seven.
"Intermediate-term, weekly indicators, tracking one- to
two-quarter shifts are not yet overbought and, in theory, have
potential to carry equities higher into the fall," said Robert
Sluymer, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets LLC, in New York.
Sluymer expects to see "at least one more upside attempt in
September before sufficient evidence could conclude the
intermediate-term rebound that began in June is failing."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 82.31 points,
or 0.63 percent, at 13,139.77. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 7.71 points, or 0.55 percent, at 1,409.79. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 16.29 points, or 0.53
percent, at 3,069.70.
Trading volume was expected to be low until the annual
economic symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Bernanke and
ECB President Mario Draghi will speak next week.
In a letter to a congressional oversight panel on Friday,
Bernanke said, "There is scope for further action by the Federal
Reserve to ease financial conditions and strengthen the
recovery."
Data showed new orders for durable goods, which are
long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods such as computers and
aircraft, surged in July, even as declines in a gauge of planned
business spending pointed to a slowing growth trend in
manufacturing.
The mixed data added to the market's uncertainty on whether
the Federal Reserve will act soon to bolster the economy.
Autodesk shares were downgraded by various
brokerages a day after the design software maker's quarterly
results fell short of expectations for the first time in nearly
two years. Shares lost 14.3 percent to $30.59.
Supervalu shares jumped 10.9 percent to $2.35 as the
U.S. grocery company's advisers sought potential buyers to bid
for the entire business, even as several suitors have inquired
about its individual parts, according to a Bloomberg report.